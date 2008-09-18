Comprehensive Cytopathology - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781416042082, 9781437719628

Comprehensive Cytopathology

3rd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Marluce Bibbo David Wilbur
eBook ISBN: 9781437719628
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416042082
eBook ISBN: 9780323245364
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th September 2008
Page Count: 1136
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This best-selling book provides you with a comprehensive guide to the diagnostic applications of exfoliative and aspiration cytology. The book takes a systemic approach and covers the recognized normal and abnormal cytological findings encountered in a particular organ. Appropriate histopathological correlations and a consideration of the possible differential diagnosis accompany the cytological findings. The book is lavishly illustrated, making it the perfect practical resource for daily reference in the laboratory.

Key Features

  • Provides an accessible guide to diagnostic investigation and screening.
  • Includes a summary of major diagnostic criteria and discusses the pitfalls and limitations of cytology.
  • Utilizes a consistent chapter structure to make finding the answers you need quick and easy.

Table of Contents

PART I GENERAL CYTOLOGY

Chapter 1 The Cell: Basic Structure, Function, and Molecular Basis of Neoplasia

Chapter 2 Basic Cytogenetics and the Role of Genetics in Cancer Development

Chapter 3 Cytologic Screening Program

Chapter 4 Diagnostic Quality Assurance in Cytopathology

Chapter 5 Evaluation of the Non-gynecologic Sample in Smears and Liquid-based Preparations

PART II DIAGNOSTIC CYTOLOGY

Section A Female Genital Tract

Chapter 6 The Bethesda System for Reporting Cervical Cytology

Chapter 7 Microbiology, Inflammation and Viral Infections

Chapter 8 Benign Proliferative Reactions, Intraepithelial Neoplasia and Invasive Cancer of the Uterine Cervix

Chapter 9 Glandular Neoplasms of the Uterine Cervix

Chapter 10 Endometrial Hyperplasia and Carcinoma, Extrauterine Cancer and Unusual Tumors

Chapter 11 Vulva, Vagina and Anus

Chapter 12 Peritoneal Washings and Ovary

Section B Cytology of Other Body Sites

Chapter 13 Respiratory Tract

Chapter 14 Alimentary Tract (Oral Cavity, Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine, Colon, Rectum, Anus, Biliary Tract)

Chapter 15 Urinary Tract

Chapter 16 Central Nervous System

Chapter 17 Eye

Chapter 18 SCytology of Soft Tissue, Bone, and Skin

Chapter 19 Pleural, Peritoneal, and Pericardial Effusions

Section C Fine Needle Aspiration of Various Organs and Body Sites

Chapter 20 Fine-needle Aspiration Biopsy Techniques

Chapter 21 Imaging Techniques

Chapter 22 Salivary Glands and Rare Head and Neck Lesions

Chapter 23 The Bethesda System for Reporting Thyroid Cytopathology

Chapter 24 Thyroid

Chapter 25 Lymph Nodes: Cytomorphology and Flow Cytometry

Chapter 26 Breast

Chapter 27 Mediastinum

Chapter 28 Kidney, Adrenal, and Retroperitoneum

Chapter 29 Liver

Chapter 30 Pancreas

Chapter 31 Pediatric Tumors

Section D Effects of Therapy on All Body Sites

Chapter 32 Effects of Therapy on Cytologic Specimens

Part III SPECIAL TECHNIQUES IN CYTOLOGY

Chapter 33 Cytopreparatory Techniques

Chapter 34 Digital Pathology/Telepathology

Chapter 35 Automation in Cervical Cytology

Chapter 36 Immunocytochemistry

Chapter 37 Molecular Techniques

Chapter 38 HPV Detection Techniques

List of Videos for Chapter 21

21-1a Axial ultrasound imaging of the right thyroid lobe

21-1b Parasagittal imaging of the right thyroid lob

21-2a Real time scan of the left thyroid nodule

21-2b Color Doppler scan of the left thyroid nodule

21-2c Real time scan of fine-needle aspiration biopsy of nodule

21-3 Ultrasound-guided aspiration of thyroid cyst

21-4 Ultrasound-guided fine-needle aspiration biopsy of hypoechoic left thyroid nodule

Details

No. of pages:
1136
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437719628
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416042082
eBook ISBN:
9780323245364

About the Author

Marluce Bibbo

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Cell Biology, Thomas Jefferson University, Department of Pathyology. Philadelphia, PA, USA

David Wilbur

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.