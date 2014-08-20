Comprehensive Clinical Nephrology
5th Edition
Description
Handle the toughest clinical challenges with Comprehensive Clinical Nephrology. The world’s leading authorities in the field, Drs. Richard J. Johnson, John Feehally, Jürgen Floege and a team of international experts have meticulously updated this fifth edition to continue to provide the level of expert information that readers rely on from this classic reference.
Key Features
- The right amount of basic science and practical clinical guidance assists in making efficient and informed decisions.
- Extensive updates on key topics keep you at the forefront of the field.
Table of Contents
Section I: Essential Renal Anatomy and Physiology
1. Renal Anatomy
2. Renal Physiology
Section II: Investigation of Renal Disease
3. Assessment of Renal Function
4. Urinalysis
5. Imaging
6. Renal Biopsy
Section III: Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders
7. Disorders of Extracellular Volume
8. Disorders of Water Metabolism
9. Disorders of Potassium Metabolism
10. Disorders of Calcium, Phosphate, and Magnesium Metabolism
11. Normal Acid-Base Balance
12. Metabolic Acidosis
13. Metabolic Alkalosis
14. Respiratory Acidosis, Respiratory Alkalosis, and Mixed Disorders
Section IV: Glomerular Disease
15. Introduction to Glomerular Disease: Clinical Presentations
16. Introduction to Glomerular Disease: Histologic Classification and Pathogenesis
17. Minimal Change Nephrotic Syndrome
18. Primary and Secondary (Non-Genetic) Causes of Focal and Segmental Glomerulosclerosis
19. Inherited Causes of Nephrotic Syndrome
20. Membranous Nephropathy
21. Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis and Cryoglobulinemic Glomerulonephritis
22. Glomerulonephritis Associated with Complement Disorders
23. IgA Nephropathy and Henoch-Schonlein Nephritis
24. Antiglomerular Basement Membrane Disease and Goodpasture Disease
25. Renal and Systemic Vasculitis
26. Lupus Nephritis
27. Renal Amyloidosis and Glomerular Disease with Monoclonal Immunoglobulin Deposition
28. Other Glomerular Disorders and Antiphospholipid Syndrome
29. Thrombotic Microangiopathies, Including Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
Section V: Diabetic Nephropathy
30. Pathogenesis, Clinical Manifestations, and Natural History of Diabetic Nephropathy
31. Prevention and Treatment of Diabetic Nephropathy
32. Management of the Diabetic Patient with Chronic Kidney Disease
Section VI: Hypertension
33. Normal Blood Pressure Control and the Evaluation of Hypertension
34. Primary Hypertension
35. Nonpharmacologic Prevention and Treatment of Hypertension
36. Pharmacologic Treatment of Hypertension
37. Evaluation and Treatment of Hypertensive Urgencies and Emergencies
38. Interventional Treatments for Resistant Hypertension
39. Renovascular Hypertension and Ischemic Renal Disease
40. Endocrine Causes of Hypertension - Aldosterone
41. Endocrine Causes of Hypertension
42. Neurogenic Hypertension, Including Hypertension Associated with Stroke or Spinal Cord Injury
Section VII: Pregnancy and Renal Disease
43. Renal Physiology in Normal Pregnancy
44. Renal Complications in Normal Pregnancy
45. Pregnancy with Preexisting Kidney Disease
Section VIII: Hereditary and Congenital Diseases of the Kidney
46. Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease
47. Other Cystic Kidney Diseases
48. Alport and Other Familial Glomerular Syndromes
49. Inherited Disorders of Sodium and Water Handling
50. Fanconi Syndrome and Other Proximal Tubule Disorders
51. Sickle Cell Disease
52. Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract
Section IX: Infectious Diseases and the Kidney
53. Bacterial Urinary Tract Infections
54. Tuberculosis of the Urinary Tract
55. Fungal Infections of the Urinary Tract
56. The Kidney in Schistosomiasis
57. Glomerular Diseases Associated with Infection
58. Human Immunodeficiency Virus Infection and the Kidney
Section X: Urologic Disorders
59. Nephrolithiasis and Nephrocalcinosis
60. Urinary Tract Obstruction
61. Urologic Issues for the Nephrologist
Section XI: Tubulointerstitial and Vascular Diseases
62. Acute Interstitial Nephritis
63. Primary Vesicoureteral Reflux and Reflux Nephropathy
64. Chronic Interstitial Nephritis
65. Myeloma and the Kidney
66. Thromboembolic Renovascular Disease
Section XII: Geriatric Nephrology
67. Geriatric Nephrology
Section XIII: Renal Disease and Cancer
68. Onco-Nephrology: Renal Disease in Cancer Patients
Section XIV: Acute Kidney Injury
69. Pathophysiology and Etiology of Acute Kidney Injury
70. Acute Kidney Injury in the Tropics
71. Diagnosis and Clinical Evaluation of Acute Kidney Injury
72. Epidemiology and Prognostic Impact of Acute Kidney Injury
73. Prevention and Nondialytic Management of Acute Kidney Injury
74. Dialytic Management of Acute Kidney Injury and Intensive Care Unit Nephrology
75. Management of Refractory Heart Failure
76. Hepatorenal Syndrome
Section XV: Drug Therapy in Kidney Disease
77. Principles of Drug Therapy, Dosing, and Prescribing in Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Replacement Therapy
78. Herbal and Over-the-Counter Medicines and the Kidney
Section XVI: Chronic Kidney Disease and the Uremic Syndrome
79. Epidemiology, Natural History, and Pathophysiology of Chronic Kidney Disease
80. Retarding Progression of Kidney Disease
81. Clinical Evaluation and Management of Chronic Kidney Disease
82. Cardiovascular Disease in Chronic Kidney Disease
83. Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease
84. Other Blood and Immune Disorders in Chronic Kidney Disease
85. Bone and Mineral Metabolism in Chronic Kidney Disease
86. Neurologic Complications in Chronic Kidney Disease
87. Gastroenterology and Nutrition in Chronic Kidney Disease
88. Dermatologic Manifestations of Chronic Kidney Disease
89. Acquired Cystic Kidney Disease and Malignant Neoplasms
Section XVII: Dialytic Therapies
90. Approach to Renal Replacement Therapy
91. Vascular Access for Dialytic Therapies
92. Diagnostic and Interventional Nephrology
93. Hemodialysis: Principles and Techniques
94. Hemodialysis: Outcomes and Adequacy
95. Acute Complications During Hemodialysis
96. Peritoneal Dialysis: Principles, Techniques, and Adequacy
97. Complications of Peritoneal Dialysis
98. Dialytic Therapies for Drug Overdose and Poisoning
99. Plasma Exchange
Section XVIII: Transplantation
100. Immunologic Principles in Kidney Transplantation
101. Immunosuppressive Medications in Kidney Transplantation
102. Evaluation and Preoperative Management of Kidney Transplant Recipient and Donor
103. Kidney Transplantation Surgery
104. Prophylaxis and Treatment of Kidney Transplant Rejection
105. Medical Management of the Kidney Transplant Recipient: Infections, Malignant Neoplasms, and Gastrointestinal Disorders
106. Medical Management of the Kidney Transplant Recipient: Cardiovascular Disease and Other Issues
107. Chronic Allograft Injury
108. Recurrent Disease in Kidney Transplantation
109. Outcomes of Renal Transplantation
110. Pancreas and Islet Transplantation
111. Kidney Disease in Liver, Cardiac, Lung, and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 20th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242875
About the Author
Richard Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Division Chief, Tomas Berl Professor of Nephrology, University of Colorado–Denver, Denver, Colorado, USA
John Feehally
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Renal Medicine, The John Walls Renal Unit, Leicester General Hospital, Leicester, United Kingdom
Jurgen Floege
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Director, Division of Nephrology and Clinical Immunology, RWTH University of Aachen, Aachen, Germany