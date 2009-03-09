Romà Tauler graduated in Chemistry from the University of Barcelona (1977) and in 1984 obtained his Ph.D. degree in Analytical Chemistry at the University of Barcelona. He was Associate Professor at the University of Barcelona (Analytical Chemistry Dept) from 1987 to 2003. Since July 2003, he is Research Professor at the Institute of Environmental Assessment and Water Research (IDÆA) of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC). During these years, he carried out postdoc stays at Institut für Anorg. u. Anal. Chemie - Univ. of Innsbruck (Innsbruck, Austria, 1985 and 1989) and a sabbatical leave as a research scientist at the Center for Process Analytical Chemistry (CPAC) - University of Washington (Seattle, US, 1992). Until now, he has published more than 360 papers in ISI journals (WoS gives 11.656 citations and h-index 51 at Sept 7th, 2017). Nowadays, he is the Chief Editor of the Chemometrics and Intelligent Laboratory Systems (Elsevier) journal and Chief Editor of the Major Reference Work: Comprehensive Chemometrics, Chemical and Biochemical Data Analysis (Elsevier). He has been awarded an ERC Advanced Grant (2012) for the project “CHEMometric and High-Throughput Omics Analytical Methods for Assessment of Global Change Effects on Environmental and Biological Systems”. Other academic awards are the Award for Achievements in Chemometrics (Eastern Analytical Symposium, 2009) and the Kowalski Prize (Journal of Chemometrics, 2009). Main research interests are in Chemometrics, especially in the development of multivariate curve resolution methods for the analysis of multiway and multiset data, and for their applications to Omics Sciences, Environmental Chemistry, Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry (hyphenated chromatography, spectroscopy, imaging, mass spectrometry, sensor development), and Solution Chemistry (Equilibria and Kinetics).