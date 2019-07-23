Comprehensive Biotechnology
3rd Edition
Description
Comprehensive Biotechnology, Third Edition unifies, in a single source, a huge amount of information in this growing field. The book covers scientific fundamentals, along with engineering considerations and applications in industry, agriculture, medicine, the environment and socio-economics, including the related government regulatory overviews. This new edition builds on the solid basis provided by previous editions, incorporating all recent advances in the field since the second edition was published in 2011.
Key Features
- Offers researchers a one-stop shop for information on the subject of biotechnology
- Provides in-depth treatment of relevant topics from recognized authorities, including the contributions of a Nobel laureate
- Presents the perspective of researchers in different fields, such as biochemistry, agriculture, engineering, biomedicine and environmental science
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in biological sciences, microbiology, biochemistry, chemical engineering, biomedical engineering, environmental and food science. Other stakeholders in industry and government who need to acknowledge the importance of biotechnology in commerce and society
Table of Contents
Scientific Fundamentals of Biotechnology
Engineering Fundamentals of Biotechnology
Industrial Biotechnology and Commodity Products
Agricultural and Related Biotechnologies
Medical Biotechnology and Healthcare
Environmental Biotechnology and Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 4870
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2019
- Published:
- 23rd July 2019
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- Book ISBN:
- 9780444640468
About the Editor-in-Chief
Murray Moo-Young
Murray Moo-Young is a distinguished professor emeritus at the University of Waterloo, Canada. Before academia, he worked in England for the British Ministry of Industry. A Jamaican-Chinese Canadian, Murray received his degrees from the University of London (BSc Chemistry, PhD Biochemical Engineering) and University of Toronto (MASc Chemical Engineering) followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Edinburgh. He has been a visiting professor at top universities worldwide including MIT, UC Berkeley, University of Oxford, Federal Polytechnic Institute Lausanne, University of Karlsruhe, Dalian University of Science and Technology and Osaka University. To date, his research has produced 13 books, nine patents and over 355 papers. He is an international consultant to industry and government and the executive editor of the journal Biotechnology Advances (Impact Factor 8.250). Dr. Moo-Young's honors include the top awards of the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering and the American Chemical Society, Biochemical Technology Division. As an elected fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (FAIMBE) and the Royal Society of Canada (FRSC), "the highest accolade for an academic in Canada", Dr. Moo-Young has come to be known as a leader in the field of biotechnology.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Waterloo, Canada