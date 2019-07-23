Comprehensive Biotechnology

Murray Moo-Young is a distinguished professor emeritus at the University of Waterloo, Canada. Before academia, he worked in England for the British Ministry of Industry. A Jamaican-Chinese Canadian, Murray received his degrees from the University of London (BSc Chemistry, PhD Biochemical Engineering) and University of Toronto (MASc Chemical Engineering) followed by a postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Edinburgh. He has been a visiting professor at top universities worldwide including MIT, UC Berkeley, University of Oxford, Federal Polytechnic Institute Lausanne, University of Karlsruhe, Dalian University of Science and Technology and Osaka University. To date, his research has produced 13 books, nine patents and over 355 papers. He is an international consultant to industry and government and the executive editor of the journal Biotechnology Advances (Impact Factor 8.250). Dr. Moo-Young's honors include the top awards of the Canadian Society for Chemical Engineering and the American Chemical Society, Biochemical Technology Division. As an elected fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (FAIMBE) and the Royal Society of Canada (FRSC), "the highest accolade for an academic in Canada", Dr. Moo-Young has come to be known as a leader in the field of biotechnology.