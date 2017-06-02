Comprehensive Biomaterials II

C. James Kirkpatrick is Emeritus Professor of Pathology at the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz, Germany, having directed the Institute of Pathology from 1993-2015. Currently he is Senior Professor in the Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery Clinic at the Goethe University of Frankfurt & Visiting Professor of Biomaterials & Regenerative Medicine at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. He is also Honorary Professor at the Peking Union Medical College, Beijing and the Sichuan University, Chengdu, China.

Kirkpatrick is a graduate of the Queen’s University of Belfast and holds a triple doctorate in science and medicine (PhD: 1977; MD: 1982; DSc: 1992). Previous appointments were in pathology at the University of Ulm, where he did postdoctoral research in experimental pathology, Manchester University (Lecturer in Histopathology) and the RWTH Aachen (Professor of Pathology & Electron Microscopy).

On moving to Aachen in 1987, he established a cell culture laboratory which began using modern methods of cell and molecular biology to study how human cells react to biomaterials. Since then, his principal research interests continue to be in the field of biomaterials in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine, with special focus on the development of human cell culture techniques, including novel 3D coculture methodology for biomaterials and the application of modern molecular pathology techniques to the study of biofunctionality of biomaterials, including nanomaterials.

Kirkpatrick is author/coauthor of more than 500 publications in peer-reviewed journals and has given more than 500 invited presentations to scientific meetings worldwide. He has an H-index of 58 (Web of Science) and 68 (Google Scholar) and has been cited more than 17.000 times.

He is a former president of both the German Society for Biomaterials (2001–2005) and the European Society for Biomaterials (2002–2007) and served on the ESB council from 1995-2013. He was also a member of the Council of the European Chapter of the Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine International Society (TERMIS-EU; 2006-2008; 2010-2012).

Kirkpatrick was a long-standing member of the editorial board of the premier journal Biomaterials (1996-2014) and also associate editor (2002-2014). He has also served as associate editor of the leading Journal of Pathology (2001–2006). In total, he serves or has served as an editorial board member of 18 international journals in pathology, biomaterials, and tissue engineering.

Kirkpatrick was the Scientific Programme Committee Chair for the 8th World Biomaterials Congress in Amsterdam in 2008.

Kirkpatrick is a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of a number of research institutes, centres of excellence and companies in biomaterials and regenerative medicine in Europe, as well as the Medical Technology Committee, Federal Ministry of Education & Research in Germany (BMBF) (2005-2008) and the German Federal Institute for Drugs & Medical Devices (BfArM)(since 2007).

Kirkpatrick has been recognized for his contributions. He is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, London and a Fellow of Biomaterials Science & Engineering (FBSE) of the IUS-BSE (International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science & Engineering). He received the Research Prize of the State of Rhineland-Palatinate for Research on Replacement and Alternative Methods for Animal Research. He was the recipient of the George Winter Award from the European Society for Biomaterials (2008), and in 2010, he received, as first medical graduate, the Chapman Medal from the Institute of Materials, Minerals & Mining in London for “distinguished research in the field of biomedical materials”. In 2014 Kirkpatrick received the TERMIS-EU Career Achievement Award.