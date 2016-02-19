This book provides one of the most rigorous treatments of compound semiconductor device physics yet published. A complete understanding of modern devices requires a working knowledge of low-dimensional physics, the use of statistical methods, and the use of one-, two-, and three-dimensional analytical and numerical analysis techniques. With its systematic and detailed**discussion of these topics, this book is ideal for both the researcher and the student. Although the emphasis of this text is on compound semiconductor devices, many of the principles discussed will also be useful to those interested in silicon devices. Each chapter ends with exercises that have been designed to reinforce concepts, to complement arguments or derivations, and to emphasize the nature of approximations by critically evaluating realistic conditions.