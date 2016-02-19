Compound Semiconductor Device Physics
1st Edition
Description
This book provides one of the most rigorous treatments of compound semiconductor device physics yet published. A complete understanding of modern devices requires a working knowledge of low-dimensional physics, the use of statistical methods, and the use of one-, two-, and three-dimensional analytical and numerical analysis techniques. With its systematic and detailed**discussion of these topics, this book is ideal for both the researcher and the student. Although the emphasis of this text is on compound semiconductor devices, many of the principles discussed will also be useful to those interested in silicon devices. Each chapter ends with exercises that have been designed to reinforce concepts, to complement arguments or derivations, and to emphasize the nature of approximations by critically evaluating realistic conditions.
Key Features
One of the most rigorous treatments of compound semiconductor device physics yet publishedEssential reading for a complete understanding of modern devicesIncludes chapter-ending exercises to facilitate understanding
Readership
Researchers in the semiconductor industry and graduate students in electrical engineering and applied physics.
Table of Contents
Review of Semiconductor Physics, Properties, and Device Implications. Mathematical Treatments. Transport across Junctions. Metal-Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors. Insulator and Heterostructure Field Effect Transistors. Heterostructure Bipolar Transistors. Hot Carrier and Tunneling Structures. Scaling and Operational Limitations. Network Parameters and Relationships. Properties of Compound Semiconductors. Physical Constants, Units, and Acronyms. Glossary. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 828
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1992
- Published:
- 17th December 1991
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483289298
About the Author
Sandip Tiwari
Reviews
@qu:I believe that many graduate students as well as practitioners concerned with electron devices made of semiconductors and semiconductor microstructures will find this book useful as an intermediate*b1to*b1advanced text. @source:--PHYSICS WORLD