Compound Interest Simplified
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Social Administration, Training, Economics, and Production Division
Compound Interest Simplified is designed to help the average student pass the Part C examination paper called Fundamentals of Compound Interest for the Associateship of the British Chartered Insurance Institute. This book is organized into two parts. Part I discusses concepts relevant to compound interest. These include annuities in arrears and advance, capital redemption policies, yields on life fund and redeemable securities and the convertibility of effective and nominal interests. Part II provides a more detailed discussion of simple interest, abstractions, and logs and limits. The book also provides a plan of study, tips on examination procedures, and preparations for examinations. This book will be of interest to students preparing of life insurance examinations and to students studying privately or by correspondence.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Plan of Study
Part I
1 Growth and Accumulation of Money
2 Discounts and Present Values
3 Annuities in Arrears
4 Annuities in Advance
5 Deferred Annuities
6 Perpetuities
7 Deferred Perpetuities
8 Some Odd Annuities
9 Even Odder Annuities
10 Mortgages and other Loans repaid by Level Installments
11 Schedule Construction
12 The Anatomy of the Annuity
13 Cumulative Sinking Funds
14 Accumulation of a So-called Immediate Annuity
15 Accumulation of an Annuity-due
16 Relationships between Annuity-values and Accumulated Annuity-amounts
17 Capital Redemption Policies: The Annual Premium
18 Capital Redemption Policies: The Retrospective Policy Value
19 Capital Redemption Policies: The Prospective Policy Value
20 Equations of Value
21 Capital Redemption Policies: The Paid-up Sum Assured
22 Some Odd Capital Redemption Policies
23 Interest, Yields, Capital and the Stock Exchange
24 Valuation of Redeemable Securities
25 Yields on Redeemable Securities
26 Yields on Life Funds
27 Convertibility: Nominal and Effective Interest Rates
28 Preparing for the Examinations
Part II The Syllabus in More Detail
29 Simple Interest Confounded
30 Abstractions
31 Logs and Limits
32 More Discounts
33 More Abstractions
34 More Anatomy
35 Per Ardua ad Astra
Appendixes
1 A Brief Refresher Course on Solving Equations
2 Rules of Indices in Algebra and Arithmetic
3 Summing Geometric Progressions
4 Interpolation
5 Decimalizing Shillings and Pence
6 Index and Summary of Equations
7 Tables of Sn-|, Sn-|, and Pn-| at 2% and 4%
8 Tables of (1.02)n, (1.04)n, vn, and anm-| at 2% and 4%
- No. of pages:
- 400
- English
- © Pergamon 1969
- 1st January 1969
- Pergamon
- 9781483186382
Guy E. Churchill
R Brown
G. Chandler
Canberra, Australia