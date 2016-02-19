Practical Table Series, No. 8: Compound Interest Functions focuses on compound interest tables that are applied to mathematical problems concerned with loans, annuities, mortgages, leases, and different forms of investment. This book provides the compound interest functions on 1/16 to 2 7/16 per cent at interval 1/16 per cent; 2 ½ to 4 7/8 per cent at interval 1/8 per cent; and 5 to 10 per cent at interval 1/4 per cent. The tables on i/i(p)and force of interest δ, and 10-figure logarithms are also included. The rest of this publication’s content are devoted to notes on the mathematics of compound interest, providing guidance through the mathematical complexities of the more elementary parts of this subject. Some of the topics discussed include the definitions; effective and nominal rate of interest; present value and compound discount; continuous conversion of interest; annuities–definitions and symbols; interpolation using second differences; yield on a bond; and short history of tables of compound interest. This text is a good source to students, as well as individuals who have not had the opportunity to study the theory on compound interest functions.