Compound Interest Functions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080115238, 9781483152769

Compound Interest Functions

1st Edition

Practical Tables Series

Authors: C. Attwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483152769
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 234
Description

Practical Table Series, No. 8: Compound Interest Functions focuses on compound interest tables that are applied to mathematical problems concerned with loans, annuities, mortgages, leases, and different forms of investment. This book provides the compound interest functions on 1/16 to 2 7/16 per cent at interval 1/16 per cent; 2 ½ to 4 7/8 per cent at interval 1/8 per cent; and 5 to 10 per cent at interval 1/4 per cent. The tables on i/i(p)and force of interest δ, and 10-figure logarithms are also included. The rest of this publication’s content are devoted to notes on the mathematics of compound interest, providing guidance through the mathematical complexities of the more elementary parts of this subject. Some of the topics discussed include the definitions; effective and nominal rate of interest; present value and compound discount; continuous conversion of interest; annuities–definitions and symbols; interpolation using second differences; yield on a bond; and short history of tables of compound interest. This text is a good source to students, as well as individuals who have not had the opportunity to study the theory on compound interest functions.

Table of Contents


Preface

Plates

Synopsis of Contents of Tables

Compound interest functions

1/16 Per Cent to 2 7/16 Per Cent at Interval 1/16 Per Cent

2 1/2 Per Cent to 4 7/8 Per Cent at Interval 1/8 Per Cent

5 Per Cent to 10 Per Cent at Interval 1/4 Per Cent

i/i(p) and Force of Interest δ = loge(1+i)

10-Figure Logarithms of (1+i)

Notes on Compound Interest

1. Definitions

2. Effective and Nominal Rate of Interest

3. Non-financial Applications and Continuous Rate of Growth

4. Compound Amount

5. Present Value and Compound Discount

6. Extending the Tables of (1+i)n and (1+i)-n

7. Fractional Interest Periods in Twelfths

8. Relation between Effective and Nominal Rates of Interest

9. Continuous Conversion of Interest

10. Force of Interest

11. Linear Interpolation for n and i in (1+z)n and (1+i)-n

12. Calculating the Time Period

13. Calculating the Rate of Interest

14. Annuities—definitions and Symbols

15. Amount and Present Value of an Immediate Annuity

16. The Continuous Annuity

17. The Annuity-due

18. Extending the Tables of sn and an

19. Sinking Fund

20. Amortization

21. The Deferred Annuity

22. The General Annuity

23. The General Annuity-due

24. The Perpetuity

25. The General Perpetuity

26. Capitalization

27. Interpolation Using Second Differences

28. Inverse Interpolation with Second Differences

29. Redeemable Securities

30. Yield on a Bond

31. Short History of Tables of Compound Interest

32. Selected Bibliography

Index

About the Author

C. Attwood

