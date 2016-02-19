Compound Interest Functions
1st Edition
Practical Tables Series
Description
Practical Table Series, No. 8: Compound Interest Functions focuses on compound interest tables that are applied to mathematical problems concerned with loans, annuities, mortgages, leases, and different forms of investment. This book provides the compound interest functions on 1/16 to 2 7/16 per cent at interval 1/16 per cent; 2 ½ to 4 7/8 per cent at interval 1/8 per cent; and 5 to 10 per cent at interval 1/4 per cent. The tables on i/i(p)and force of interest δ, and 10-figure logarithms are also included. The rest of this publication’s content are devoted to notes on the mathematics of compound interest, providing guidance through the mathematical complexities of the more elementary parts of this subject. Some of the topics discussed include the definitions; effective and nominal rate of interest; present value and compound discount; continuous conversion of interest; annuities–definitions and symbols; interpolation using second differences; yield on a bond; and short history of tables of compound interest. This text is a good source to students, as well as individuals who have not had the opportunity to study the theory on compound interest functions.
Table of Contents
Preface
Plates
Synopsis of Contents of Tables
Compound interest functions
1/16 Per Cent to 2 7/16 Per Cent at Interval 1/16 Per Cent
2 1/2 Per Cent to 4 7/8 Per Cent at Interval 1/8 Per Cent
5 Per Cent to 10 Per Cent at Interval 1/4 Per Cent
i/i(p) and Force of Interest δ = loge(1+i)
10-Figure Logarithms of (1+i)
Notes on Compound Interest
1. Definitions
2. Effective and Nominal Rate of Interest
3. Non-financial Applications and Continuous Rate of Growth
4. Compound Amount
5. Present Value and Compound Discount
6. Extending the Tables of (1+i)n and (1+i)-n
7. Fractional Interest Periods in Twelfths
8. Relation between Effective and Nominal Rates of Interest
9. Continuous Conversion of Interest
10. Force of Interest
11. Linear Interpolation for n and i in (1+z)n and (1+i)-n
12. Calculating the Time Period
13. Calculating the Rate of Interest
14. Annuities—definitions and Symbols
15. Amount and Present Value of an Immediate Annuity
16. The Continuous Annuity
17. The Annuity-due
18. Extending the Tables of sn and an
19. Sinking Fund
20. Amortization
21. The Deferred Annuity
22. The General Annuity
23. The General Annuity-due
24. The Perpetuity
25. The General Perpetuity
26. Capitalization
27. Interpolation Using Second Differences
28. Inverse Interpolation with Second Differences
29. Redeemable Securities
30. Yield on a Bond
31. Short History of Tables of Compound Interest
32. Selected Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483152769