Iupac Chemical Data Series

Authors: Y. Marcus E. Yanir A. S. Kertes
eBook ISBN: 9781483139647
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 52
Description

Equilibrium Constants of Liquid-Liquid Distribution Reactions, Part III: Compound Forming Extractants, Solvating Solvents, and Inert Solvents focuses on the compilation of equilibrium constants of various compounds, such as acids, ions, salts, and aqueous solutions. The manuscript presents tables that show the distribution reactions of carboxylic and sulfonic acid extractants and their dimerization and other reactions in the organic phase and extraction reactions of metal ions from aqueous solutions. The book also states that the inorganic anions in these solutions are irrelevant, since they do not take part in the extraction reaction. The publication examines tables that illustrate the distribution of inorganic acids, salts, and complexes between aqueous solutions and solvents that have oxygen donor atoms. Tables that show the distribution of inorganic acids, salts, and complexes between aqueous solutions and inert solvents that do not have donor atoms and often utilized as inert diluents are also presented. The manuscript is a vital reference for readers and researchers interested in the equilibrium constants of compounds.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Compound Forming Extractants

Hexanoic Acid

References

Octanoic Acid

References

Naphthenic Acid(s)

References

Versatic Acid(s)

References

Decanoic Acid

References

Dodecanoic (Lauric) Acid

References

Dinonylnaphthalene Sulfonic Acid

References

Solvating Solvents

n-Butanol

References

Isobutanol

References

Isopentyl Alcohol(3 Methyl-1-Butanol)

References

Benzyl Alcohol

References

Diethyl Ether

References

Β,Β' Dichlorodiethyl Ether

References

Di-n-Propyl Ether

References

Diisopropyl Ether

References

Di-n-Butyl Ether

References

Dibutyl Carbitol (5,8,11 Trioxapentadecane)

References

Methyl Isobutyl Ketone

References

Cyclohexanone

References

Inert Solvents

Heptane

References

Octane

References

Kerosene

References

Benzene

References

Toluene

References

Xylene

References

Chloroform

References

Carbon Tetrachloride

References

Chlorobenzene

References








