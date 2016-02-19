Equilibrium Constants of Liquid-Liquid Distribution Reactions, Part III: Compound Forming Extractants, Solvating Solvents, and Inert Solvents focuses on the compilation of equilibrium constants of various compounds, such as acids, ions, salts, and aqueous solutions. The manuscript presents tables that show the distribution reactions of carboxylic and sulfonic acid extractants and their dimerization and other reactions in the organic phase and extraction reactions of metal ions from aqueous solutions. The book also states that the inorganic anions in these solutions are irrelevant, since they do not take part in the extraction reaction. The publication examines tables that illustrate the distribution of inorganic acids, salts, and complexes between aqueous solutions and solvents that have oxygen donor atoms. Tables that show the distribution of inorganic acids, salts, and complexes between aqueous solutions and inert solvents that do not have donor atoms and often utilized as inert diluents are also presented. The manuscript is a vital reference for readers and researchers interested in the equilibrium constants of compounds.