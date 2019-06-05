Compostable Polymer Materials
2nd Edition
Description
Compostable Polymer Materials, Second Edition, deals with the environmentally important family of polymers designed to be disposed of in industrial and municipal compost facilities after their useful life. These compostable plastics undergo degradation and leave no visible, distinguishable, or toxic residue. Environmental concerns and legislative measures taken in different regions of the world make composting an increasingly attractive route for the disposal of redundant polymers.
This book covers the entire spectrum of preparation, degradation, and evironmental issues related to compostable polymers. It emphasizes recent studies concerning compostability and ecotoxilogical assessment of polymer materials. It descibes the thermal behavior, including flammability properties, of compostable polymers. It also explores possible routes of compostable polymers waste disposal through an ecological lens. Finally, the book examines the economic factors at work, including price evolution over the past decade, the current market, and future perspectives. Compostable Polymer Materials is an essential resource for graduate students and scientists working in chemistry, materials science, ecology, and environmental science.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive study of the composting process
- Details methods of compostable polymers preparation, including properties, processing and applications
- Presents the state-of-the-art knowledge on ecotoxicity testing and biodegradation under real composting conditions of compostable polymers, as well as biodegradation in various environments, such as marine environments and anaerobic conditions
- Discusses the evolution of waste management in Europe and the United States, as well as the status of MSW disposal and treatment methods in countries such as China and Brazil
- Overviews biodegradation studies under real composting conditions of products made of compostable polymers, e.g. bags, bottles, cutletry
- Analyzes evolution of market development, including price of compostable polymers during the last decade
Readership
Scientists working at the intersection of chemistry and materials science as well as in the fields of ecology and environmental science. Also suitable for third year undergraduates, graduates, and post-docs
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Compostable Polymer Materials – Definitions, Structure, and Methods of Preparation
3. Properties and Applications
4. Thermal and Thermooxidative Degradation
5. Composting Methods and Legislation
6. Biodegradability Testing of Compostable Polymer Materials Under Laboratory Conditions
7. Biodegradation of Compostable Polymer Materials Under Real Conditions
8. Biodegradation of Compostable Polymer Materials in Various Environments
9. Ecotoxicological Assessement
10. Environmental Impact of Compostable Polymer Materials
11. Waste Treatment of Bio-based Compostable Polymers
12. Perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 410
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 5th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080994383
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080994420
About the Author
Ewa Rudnik
Professor Ewa Rudnik works at the Faculty of Fire Engineering, The Main School of Fire Service, Warsaw, Poland. Professor Rudnik is actively engaged in the dissemination of new knowledge concerning the biodegradation behavior and mechanisms of specific polymers in soil and under composting conditions. In 2002, she carried out the study as a research guest at GSF- National Research Center for Environment and Health in Neuherberg/Munich (Germany). Additionally, Professor Rudnik was a Marie Curie Fellow at the Agricultural University of Athens in the research group of Professor Demetres Briassoulis. Professor Rudnik’s publications address important issues related to environmental safety, including 1 monography, 3 book chapters, publications, seminars, and lectures aimed at scientists and students, as well as people interested in the fields of ecology and environmental science.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Main School of Fire Service, Warsaw, Poland