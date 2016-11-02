Composition and Properties of Drilling and Completion Fluids
7th Edition
Description
Composition and Properties of Drilling and Completion Fluids, Seventh Edition, delivers the most up-to-date information on drilling fluid choices and techniques. Long considered the mud bible for the oil and gas professional for over 60 years, this revised reference presents the service provider and operator with full disclosure on the many drilling and completion fluid chemistries available so that all parties are aware of not only their options prior to well selection, but also the latest environmental regulations and limitations of usage.
New additions to the edition include a completely revised chapter on the introduction to drilling fluids, updated information on the evaluation of drilling fluids, common drilling challenges, and an entirely new chapter devoted to fracturing to meet today’s market needs for the new and veteran oil and gas professional.
The book remains the critical resource for making the best chemical and process flow selections when drilling and completing today’s more complex oil and gas wells.
Key Features
- Updated and reorganized with completely new material on all fracturing fluids, evaluation techniques, and drilling waste management
- Defined as the mud bible since its first publication in 1948
- Upgraded with the newest references and regulations necessary to ensure safe and sustainable working conditions for the well and rig personnel
Readership
Drilling engineers, Completion engineers, Operators, Service providers; Petroleum engineers, Offshore engineers, Drilling managers, Mud engineers, Solids control engineers and managers, Waste management managers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Drilling Fluids
- Abstract
- Functions of Drilling Fluids
- Composition of Drilling Fluids
- Properties of Drilling Fluids
- Drilling Fluid Selection
- References
- Chapter 2. Introduction to Completion Fluids
- Abstract
- Completion Fluid Selection
- Wellbore Cleanout
- Composition of Completion Fluids
- Brine Test Procedures
- References
- Chapter 3. Evaluating Drilling Fluid Performance
- Abstract
- Introduction
- LAB Sample Preparation
- Properties Measured
- Determination of Gas, Oil, and Solids Content
- Electrical Properties
- Lubricity
- Differential-Pressure Sticking Test
- Corrosion Tests
- Flocculants
- Foams and Foaming Agents
- Aniline Point
- Chemical Analysis
- Evaluation of Drilling Fluid Materials
- Aging at High Temperature
- References
- Chapter 4. Clay Mineralogy and the Colloid Chemistry of Drilling Fluids
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Characteristics of Colloidal Systems
- Clay Mineralogy
- Origin and Occurrence of Clay Minerals
- Ion Exchange
- Clay Swelling Mechanisms
- The Electrostatic Double Layer
- Particle Association
- The Mechanism of Gelation
- Polymers
- References
- Chapter 5. Water-Dispersible Polymers
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Polymer Classification
- Types of Polymers
- Guar Gum
- Starch
- Fermentation Biopolymers
- Cellulosics
- Synthetics
- References
- Chapter 6. The Rheology of Drilling Fluids
- Abstract
- Laminar Flow Regime
- The Bingham Plastic Flow Model
- The Concentric Cylinder Rotary Viscometer
- Behavior of Drilling Fluids at Low Shear Rates
- The Effect of Thixotropy on Drilling Muds
- Pseudoplastic Fluids
- The Generalized Power Law
- Turbulent Flow Regime
- Friction Reducers
- Influence of Temperature and Pressure on the Rheology of Drilling Fluids
- Application of Flow Equations to Conditions in the Drilling Well
- Rheological Properties Required for Optimum Performance
- Practical Drilling Fluid Rheology
- Notation
- References
- Chapter 7. The Filtration Properties of Drilling Fluids
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Static Filtration
- The Filter Cake
- Dynamic Filtration
- Filtration in the Borehole
- Notation
- References
- Chapter 8. The Surface Chemistry of Drilling Fluids
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Surface Tension
- Wettability
- Surface Free Energy
- Adhesion
- Surfactants
- Emulsions
- Oil-Wetting Agents
- Foams
- Defoamers
- Notation
- References
- Chapter 9. Wellbore Stability
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Mechanics of Borehole Stability
- Hole Instability Caused by Interaction Between the Drilling Fluid and Shale Formations
- Notation
- References
- Chapter 10. Drilling Problems Related to Drilling Fluids
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Drill String Torque and Drag
- Differential Sticking of the Drill String
- Slow Drilling Rate
- Loss of Circulation
- Wellbore Strengthening
- High Temperatures
- Corrosion of Drill Pipe
- Notation
- References
- Chapter 11. Completion, Workover, Packer, and Reservoir Drilling Fluids
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Expense Versus Value
- The Skin Effect
- Prevention of Formation Damage
- Selection of Completion and Workover Fluids
- Tests for Potential Formation Damage by Completion Fluids
- Packer Fluids and Casing Packs
- Reservoir Drilling Fluids
- Formate Brines
- References
- Chapter 12. Introduction to Fracturing Fluids
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Fracturing Fluid Types
- Fracturing Fluids Composition
- Selecting a Fracturing Fluid System
- Additives
- References
- Chapter 13. Drilling Fluid Components
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Summary of Additives
- Weighting Agents
- Manganese Tetroxide
- Viscosity Modifiers
- Lost Circulation Additives
- Lubricants
- Ethers and Esters
- Clay and Shale Stabilizers
- Formation Damage Prevention
- Surfactants
- Emulsifiers
- Invert Emulsions
- Aphrons
- Low-Fluorescent Emulsifiers
- Bacteria Control
- Corrosion Inhibitors
- Oxygen Scavenger
- Hydrogen Sulfide Removal
- Special Additives for Water-Based Drilling Muds
- Synthetic Polymers
- Special Additives for Nonaqueous Drilling Muds
- Mud to Cement Conversion
- References
- Chapter 14. Drilling and Drilling Fluids Waste Management
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Drilling Wastes
- Minimizing Waste Problems
- Waste Disposal Options
- Slurry Fracture Injection
- Offshore Waste Disposal for NADFs
- Offshore Discharge
- Onshore Disposal
- Evaluation of Fate and Effects of Drill Cuttings Discharge
- Benthic Impacts and Recovery
- Biodegradation and Organic Enrichment
- Chemical Toxicity and Bioaccumulation
- Recovery
- Laboratory Studies
- Characterization of NADF Biodegradability
- OGP Document Conclusions
- Waste Reduction and Recycling
- Prototype Small Footprint Drilling Rig
- Disappearing Roads
- NOx Air Emissions Studies
- Drilling Waste Management Website
- New Product R&D
- References
- US Waste Regulation Bibliography
- Appendix A. Conversion Factors
- Appendix B. Abbreviations
- Appendix C. The Development of Drilling Fluids Technology
- Introduction
- Water-Based Drilling Fluids Technology
- Oil-Based Drilling Fluids Technology
- Gas-Based Drilling Fluids Technology
- References
- Author Index
- Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 748
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 2nd November 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128047514
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128050491
About the Author
Ryen Caenn
Ryen Caenn specializes in the technology transfer for all aspects of drilling and completion fluids technologies. He has worked in the industry for over 50 years, starting as a mud engineer in 1966, and for over 35 years as consultant to oil companies, fluid service companies and chemical manufacturers in the US and international drilling and production chemicals industry. Ryen currently conducts training sessions worldwide on drilling and completion fluid technology applications and is active in many organizations including the AADE and SPE. He has been a voting member of the API Drilling Fluid Standards Committee since 1974. Ryen earned a BA degree in Chemistry from Oklahoma State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, Laguna Beach, California, USA
HCH Darley
Nicknamed "Slim Darley", the late H.C.H. Darley was formerly a member of the Institute of Petroleum in London, an active member within SPE, and a Researcher for Shell for almost 25 years as well as a Consultant. Darley earned a BS degree in Petroleum Engineering from Birmingham University in the UK, and Mr. Darley passed away in 1996.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK
George R. Gray
The late George Gray, or "Doc Gray", as he was known in the industry, was a drilling fluids technologist for NL Baroid for over 30 years and a pioneer in the development of drilling fluids technology. He willingly served on innumerable committees and held various offices in technical societies, including Director and Vice President of SPE and various poistions within the American Chemical Society and American Petroleum Institute. George earned a BS degree from Texas Christian University and a MS and PHD degree from Rice University and was a registered professional engineer in the state of Texas. George passed away in 1983.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drilling Fluids Technologist, NL Bariod, USA