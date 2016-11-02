Composition and Properties of Drilling and Completion Fluids, Seventh Edition, delivers the most up-to-date information on drilling fluid choices and techniques. Long considered the mud bible for the oil and gas professional for over 60 years, this revised reference presents the service provider and operator with full disclosure on the many drilling and completion fluid chemistries available so that all parties are aware of not only their options prior to well selection, but also the latest environmental regulations and limitations of usage.

New additions to the edition include a completely revised chapter on the introduction to drilling fluids, updated information on the evaluation of drilling fluids, common drilling challenges, and an entirely new chapter devoted to fracturing to meet today’s market needs for the new and veteran oil and gas professional.

The book remains the critical resource for making the best chemical and process flow selections when drilling and completing today’s more complex oil and gas wells.