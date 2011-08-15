Composition and Properties of Drilling and Completion Fluids
6th Edition
Description
The petroleum industry in general has been dominated by engineers and production specialists. The upstream segment of the industry is dominated by drilling/completion engineers. Usually, neither of those disciplines have a great deal of training in the chemistry aspects of drilling and completing a well prior to its going on production. The chemistry of drilling fluids and completion fluids have a profound effect on the success of a well. For example, historically the drilling fluid costs to drill a well have averaged around 7% of the overall cost of the well, before completion. The successful delivery of up to 100% of that wellbore, in many cases may be attributable to the fluid used.
Considered the "bible" of the industry, Composition and Properties of Drilling and Completion Fluids, first written by Walter Rogers in 1948, and updated on a regular basis thereafter, is a key tool to achieving successful delivery of the wellbore.
In its Sixth Edition, Composition and Properties of Drilling and Completion Fluids has been updated and revised to incorporate new information on technology, economic, and political issues that have impacted the use of fluids to drill and complete oil and gas wells. With updated content on Completion Fluids and Reservoir Drilling Fluids, Health, Safety & Environment, Drilling Fluid Systems and Products, new fluid systems and additives from both chemical and engineering perspectives, Wellbore Stability, adding the new R&D on water-based muds, and with increased content on Equipment and Procedures for Evaluating Drilling Fluid Performance in light of the advent of digital technology and better manufacturing techniques, Composition and Properties of Drilling and Completion Fluids has been thoroughly updated to meet the drilling and completion engineer's needs.
Key Features
- Explains a myriad of new products and fluid systems
- Cover the newest API/SI standards
- New R&D on water-based muds
- New emphases on Health, Safety & Environment
- New Chapter on waste management and disposal
Readership
Drilling engineers, drilling rig supervisors, drilling managers, operating company personnel, and service company personnel
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface
Chapter 1. Introduction to Drilling Fluids
Chapter 2. The Development of Drilling Fluids Technology
Chapter 3. Equipment and Procedures for Evaluating Drilling Fluid Performance
Chapter 4. Clay Mineralogy and the Colloid Chemistry of Drilling Fluids
Chapter 5. The Rheology of Drilling Fluids
Chapter 6. The Filtration Properties of Drilling Fluids
Chapter 7. The Surface Chemistry of Drilling Fluids
Chapter 8. Hole Stability
Chapter 9. Drilling Problems Related to Drilling Fluids
Chapter 10. Completion, Reservoir Drilling, Workover, and Packer Fluids*
Chapter 11. Drilling Fluid Components
Chapter 12. Drilling and Drilling Fluids Waste Management
Appendix A. Conversion Factors
Appendix B. Abbreviations Used in References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 15th August 2011
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123838582
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123838599
About the Author
Ryen Caenn
Ryen Caenn specializes in the technology transfer for all aspects of drilling and completion fluids technologies. He has worked in the industry for over 50 years, starting as a mud engineer in 1966, and for over 35 years as consultant to oil companies, fluid service companies and chemical manufacturers in the US and international drilling and production chemicals industry. Ryen currently conducts training sessions worldwide on drilling and completion fluid technology applications and is active in many organizations including the AADE and SPE. He has been a voting member of the API Drilling Fluid Standards Committee since 1974. Ryen earned a BA degree in Chemistry from Oklahoma State University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Consultant, Laguna Beach, California, USA
