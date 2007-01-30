Composites Forming Technologies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Composite forming mechanisms and materials characterisation; Constitutive modelling for composite-forming; Finite element analysis of composite-forming; Virtual testing for material formability; Optimisation of composites forming; Simulation of compression moulding to form composites; Understanding composite distortion during processing; Forming technology for composite/metal hybrids; Forming of self-reinforced polymer materials; Forming technology for thermoset composites; Forming technology for thermoplastic composites; The use of draping simulation in composite design; Benchmarking of composite forming modelling techniques.
Description
Composites are versatile engineered materials composed of two or more constituent materials which, when combined, lead to improved properties over the individual components whilst remaining separate on a macroscopic level. Due to their versatility, composite materials are used in a variety of areas ranging from healthcare and civil engineering to spacecraft technology. Composites forming technologies reviews the wealth of research in forming high-quality composite materials.
The book begins with a concise explanation of the forming mechanisms and characterisation for composites, as well as covering modelling and analysis of forming techniques. Further chapters discuss the testing and simulation of composite materials forming. The book also considers forming technologies for various composite material forms including thermoset and thermoplastic prepreg, moulding compounds and composite/metal laminates.
With its distinguished editor and array of international contributors, Composites forming technologies is an essential reference for engineers, researchers and academics involved with the production and use of composite materials.
Key Features
- Reviews the wealth of research in forming high-quality composite materials
- Includes a concise explanation of the forming mechanisms and charaterisation for composites
- Considers forming technologies for various composite material forms
Readership
Engineers, researchers and academics involved with the production and use of composite materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 30th January 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845690335
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845692537
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
A C Long Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Nottingham, UK