Composites Evaluation contains the proceedings of the Second International Conference on Testing, Evaluation and Quality Control of Composites-TEQC 87, held at the University of Surrey, UK on September 22-24, 1987. The papers review the physical and chemical properties of composites and the testing and evaluation of these materials. This monograph is comprised of 29 chapters split into nine sections, organized around the themes of nondestructive testing, fatigue testing, impact testing, processing-property relationships, acoustic emission, fracture, mechanical tests, and specialized test equipment and assessment of in-service behavior. The first chapter deals with the nondestructive testing of welds in continuous carbon fiber reinforced thermoplastics, while the second focuses on the use of an automated coin-tap technique for the nondestructive testing of composite structures. The chapters that follow explore hysteresis measurement for obtaining characteristic quantities during dynamic fatigue; real-time recording of impact experiments on composite laminates; the use of statistical methods for determining design data for advanced composite materials; and the strain dependence of elastic modulus in unidirectional composites. The final chapter describes a methodical approach for studying and predicting polymer fiber composite serviceability influenced by cold climate factors. This text will appeal to mechanical and structural engineers as well as materials scientists and technologists.

Table of Contents



Introduction

Session 1: Nondestructive Testing

The Non-destructive Testing of Welds in Continuous Carbon Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics

An Automated Coin-Tap Technique for the Non-destructive Testing of Composite Structures

Application of X-ray Tomography in the Non-destructive Testing of Fiber-Reinforced Plastics

NDE of Moisture Absorption in Composites Using Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Session 2: Fatigue Testing

Hysteresis Measurement for Obtaining Characteristic Quantities during Dynamic Fatigue

Fatigue Testing of Multi-angle Laminates of CF/PEEK

Static and Fatigue Tests on Plain Woven Glass Fiber Cloth FRP under bi-Axial Tension-Torsion Loading

Session 3: Impact Testing

Real-time Recording of Impact Experiments on Composite Laminates

Is Absorbed Energy a Test Independent Parameter for Damage and Residual Strength after Impact

Impact Behavior of CFRP Composites of Different Stacking Geometry

Session 4: Processing-Property Relationships

Processing-Property Characteristics for Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyamide

Design, Fabrication and Properties of Composites with Multi-layered and 3-D Glass Fabric Reinforcement

A Review of Statistical Methods for the Determination of Design Data for Advanced Composite Materials

Session 5: Acoustic Emission

In Situ Radiography as a Means of Calibrating Acoustic Emission

Acoustic Emission Source Location in Bidirectionally Reinforced Composites, Part 2: Wavefront Profile and Elastic Modulus Correlation

Session 6: Nondestructive Testing

Non-destructive Evaluation of Matrix Cracks in Fiber-Reinforced-Composites by Leaky Lamb Waves

Measurement of Residual Stresses in Carbon Fiber/Resin Composite Materials Using X-ray Diffraction

The Preparation of IQI and Exposure for FRP

Internal Stresses Measured by Neutron Diffraction in Metal Matrix Composites Exposed to Thermal Treatments

Session 7: Fracture

On the Damage Mechanisms and the Inter-ply Load Distribution of Continuous Glass Fiber Notched Laminates

Fracture Behavior of Notched Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastics

The Influence and Detection of Processing Induced Defects in Roving Based Composites

Session 8: Mechanical Tests

The Strain Dependence of Elastic Modulus in Unidirectional Composites

Characterization of Time-dependent Shear Response of Unidirectional Carbon/Epoxy Laminate in Torsion

Ultrasonic Evaluation of the Effect of Corrosive Environments on GRP Composites

Session 9: Specialized Test Equipment and Assessment of In-service Behavior

Dynamic Mechanical Thermal Analysis Techniques in Composites Evaluation

An Assessment of the Long-term Durability of Sand-filled GRP for Sewerage Applications

Effect of Humidity and Temperature on the Properties of Wollastonite Filled Polyamide

Methods of Investigation and Prediction of GRP Mechanical Behavior under the Influence of Cold Climate Factors

Author Index

Title Index (Sessions 1-9)

