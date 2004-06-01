Composite Technologies for 2020 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738317, 9781845690625

Composite Technologies for 2020

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Fourth Asian-Australasian Conference on Composite Materials (Accm 4)

Editors: L Ye Y.-W. Mai Z. Su
eBook ISBN: 9781845690625
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738317
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st June 2004
Page Count: 1120
Description

The Asian-Australasian Association for Composite Materials (AACM) has been playing a leading role in the field of composite science and technology since its inception in 1997. AACM aims to encourage the interchange of knowledge in all aspects of composite materials both in the scientific and engineering communities. Following the success of the first three ACCM conferences ACCM 4 was held in Sydney, Australia, in July 2004. Composite technologies for 2020 provides current state-of-the-art achievements and recent advances in composite science and technologies bringing together leading experts and innovators in the field. Nearly 200 selected papers, classified under 18 different categories ranging from general manufacturing and processing techniques to the latest and hottest topics such as nano-composites and eco-bio composites. Together they represent an authorative documentation of current advances in the field of composite materials.

Manufacturers of composite materials, materials scientists/engineers, and researchers and academics involved with the production and use of composite materials

Part 1 Bio/eco composites. Part 2 Characterisation. Part 3 Composite structures. Part 4 Delamination. Part 5 Design and optimisation. Part 6 Failure analysis. Part 7 FEM/simulation. Part 8 Fracture. Part 9 Impact. Part 10 Industrial application. Part 11 Interface. Part 12 Joint. Part 13 Metal matrix composites. Part 14 Nanocomposites. Part 15 Processing. Part 16 Smart composites. Part 17 Structural health monitoring. Part 18 Textile composites.

L Ye

University of Sydney, Australia

Y.-W. Mai

Dr Yiu-Wing Mai is Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia

University Chair and Professor of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Sydney, Australia

Z. Su

