Composite Structures, Design, Safety and Innovation
1st Edition
Description
Aerospace structural design, especially for large aircraft, is an empirical pursuit dominated by rules of thumb and often-painful service experiences. Expertise on traditional materials is not transferable to “new” materials, processes and structural concepts. This is because it is not based on or derived from well-defined measures of safety. This book addresses the need for safe innovation based on practical, explicit structural safety constraints for use in innovative structures of the future where guiding service experience is non-existent.
The book covers new ground by the demonstration of ways to satisfy levels of safety by focusing on structural integrity; and complementing the lack of service experience with risk management, based on flexible inspection methods recognizing that safety is a function of time. Fundamentally the book shoes demonstrates how safety methods can be made available to the engineering community without requiring huge statistical databases to establish internal and external loads distributions for use in reliability analysis.
An essential title for anyone working on structural integrity, or composite structures. It will be of equal interest to aerospace engineers and materials scientists working in academia, industry and government.
Readership
Academia: Aeronautical and Aerospace Engineering Depts, and Materials Science and Engineering Departments.
Industry: Practicing Engineers and Scientists in Structures, Materials Science, Airworthiness, Safety, Quality Control, for testing, design, development and applied research
Government: Practising engineers and Scientists at NASA, DOD, DARPA, NTSB,…. For research and development of improved safety, (of space shuttles), Innovative structural concepts, better materials, “Crisper” regulations for safety.
Table of Contents
1.0 Introduction
1.1 Traditional Design in Aerospace
1.2 Conventional Safety in Aerospace
1.3 Trends of Innovation in Aerospace Structures
1.4 Composites
2.0 Structural Design
2.1 Damage Tolerance
2.2 Structural Integrity
2.3 Explicit Design Constraints
2.4 Uncertainty in Design
2.5 The Extended Design Process
3.0 Structural Safety
3.1 Primary Drivers
3.2 Risk Management
3.3 Importance of Safety Regulations
3.4 Uncertainty, Probability and Statistics of Damage Tolerance
4.0 Innovation
4.1 Service Experience
4.2 Criticality
4.3 Damage Tolerance
4.4 Inductive Methods
5.0 Safety Objectives
5.1 Safety as a Function of Time
5.2 Inspection
5.3 Accidental Damage
5.4 Design Data and Allowables
6.0 Risk Management
6.1 Unsafe State
6.2 Role of Inspections
6.3 Functions of Time and Inspection Approach
6.4 Uncertainty
7.0 Trades
7.1 Impact
7.2 Degradation
7.3 Damage Undetected at Major Inspections
7.4 Repair
8.0 Building Block Approach
8.1 Components and Scale-up
8.2 Allowables
8.3 Criticality
8.4 Current Practices
8.5 Factor of Safety
9.0 Design Scenarios
9.1 Damaged Metal Structure
9.2 Damaged Composite Structure
9.3 Damage Criteria
9.4 Structural Allowables
9.5 Limit Load Requirements
9.6 “New” Structural Concepts
10.0 The Design Process
10.1 Ultimate Static Strength Critical Structure
10.2 Damage Growth and Damage Resistance
10.3 Damage Tolerance
10.4 Discrete Source Damage
10.5 Design Variables
10.6 Criteria Damage
10.7 Critical Damage Type
11.0 Damage and Detection
11.1 Failed Detection
11.2 Manufacturing Damage
11.3 Maintenance Damage
11.4 Accidental Damage
11.5 Process Failure, Degradation and Damage
11.6 In-Service Degradation and Damage
11.7 Growth and Damage
11.8 Ultimate Strength and Damage
11.9 Safety and Damage
12.0 Design Philosophy
12.1 Ultimate Strength Critical Design
12.2 Damage and Residual Strength
12.3 Allowables and Design Values
12.4 Ultimate Strength Design Values
12.5 Design Philosophy and Uncertainty
12.6 Unsafe State and Design
12.7 Ultimate Integrity and Design
12.8 Survival Philosophy
13.0 Analysis of Design Criteria
13.1 Vehicle Objective
13.2 Overall Structural Objective
13.3 Principal Structural Element Criteria
13.4 Ultimate Requirement
13.5 Damage Tolerance Requirement
13.6 Inspection Criteria
13.7 Damage Growth Rates Criteria
13.8 Threat and Damage Criteria
13.9 Safety Criteria Baseline
13.10 Scale-up Criteria
13.11 Failure Criteria
13.12 Monitoring and Feedback Criteria
13.13 Criteria for Safe Design of Damaged Structure
14.0 Design Example
14.1 Geometrically Nonlinear Structural Design
14.2 Fail-safety, Material Nonlinearities and Hybrid Design
14.3 Fail-safe Criteria in Design
14.4 Structural Concepts and Design Space
14.5 Critical Damage Tolerance Design
14.6 Types of Data for Design
15.0 Design of Composite Structure
Appendix A A Model of Ultimate Integrity
Appendix B A Comparison between Metal and Composite Panels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 9th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080456492
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080445458
About the Author
Dr. Bjorn Backman
Affiliations and Expertise
Structure and Materials Structured Research, Camano Island, WA, USA
Reviews
"The book should be read by all involved in the design of aerospace structures" - International Journal of Fatigue, John Summerscales, Advanced Composite Manufacturing Centre, University of Plymouth