Components and Sub-Assemblies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856171755, 9781483292601

Components and Sub-Assemblies

1st Edition

The Guide to Manufacturers, Distributors and Agents

Editors: C.G. Wedgwood
eBook ISBN: 9781483292601
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 11th February 1993
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
45.59
45.59
93.95
75.16
75.16
70.95
56.76
56.76
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Please note this is a Short Discount publication.

Access both contact and company information on all 4950 European manufacturers, distributors and agents for 550 electronics components and sub–assembly product classifications throughout West and East Europe in one comprehensive Volume.

Applications:

• Sourcing of specific product types through local distributors or manufacturers

• Location of new regional channels of distribution or identification of new European business partners

• Competitor tracking

• Sales lead generation

Entries include:

• Key names executives

• Full address, telephone and fax details

• Size indications including number of employees

• Products

• Manufacturers represented and agency status

Table of Contents

• Directory of Manufacturers, Country by Country

• Directory of Agents and Representatives, Country by Country

• Directory of Sales Subsidiaries

• Index of all Companies

• Classified List of Products and Suppliers

• Index to Classified List of Products and Suppliers

• Glossary of German and French Product Names

• List of Product Codes

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483292601

About the Editor

C.G. Wedgwood

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.