Components and Devices
1st Edition
Description
Handbook of Microwave Technology, Volume I: Components and Devices is a compact reference tool which provides both the fundamentals and applications of microwave technology.
This volume covers components and devices used in microwave circuits. Chapters in the book discuss topics on microwave transmission lines, microwave resonators, and microstrip line components. Microwave impedance matching techniques, applications of microwave thermionic density modulated devices, and microwave transistor oscillators and amplifiers are tackled as well.
Technicians, scientists, engineers, and science and engineering students who are involved in microwave technology will find the text very useful.
Table of Contents
Contributors. Preface. Microwave Transmission Lines. Microstrip Lines. Microwave Resonators. Microstrip Line Components. Microstrip Line Components Suspended-Substrate Technique. Microwave Filters. Directional Couplers. Microwave Ferrite Devices. Microwave Solid-State Devices. Transferred Electron Devices. Microwave IMPATT Diode Amplifiers and Oscillators. Microwave Transistor Oscillators and Amplifiers. Microwave Detectors, Mixers, Converters, and Harmonic Generators. Electron Beam Formation, Focusing, and Collection in Microwave Tubes. Microwave Solid-State Switches, Phase Shifters, and Attenuators. Microwave Thermionic Density Modulated Devices and Applications. Microwave Impedance Matching Techniques. References. Further Reading. Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 691
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080523774
About the Editor
T. Ishii
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering