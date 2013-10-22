Handbook of Microwave Technology, Volume I: Components and Devices is a compact reference tool which provides both the fundamentals and applications of microwave technology.

This volume covers components and devices used in microwave circuits. Chapters in the book discuss topics on microwave transmission lines, microwave resonators, and microstrip line components. Microwave impedance matching techniques, applications of microwave thermionic density modulated devices, and microwave transistor oscillators and amplifiers are tackled as well.

Technicians, scientists, engineers, and science and engineering students who are involved in microwave technology will find the text very useful.