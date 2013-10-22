Components and Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080523774

Components and Devices

1st Edition

Editors: T. Ishii
eBook ISBN: 9780080523774
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 691
Description

Handbook of Microwave Technology, Volume I: Components and Devices is a compact reference tool which provides both the fundamentals and applications of microwave technology.

This volume covers components and devices used in microwave circuits. Chapters in the book discuss topics on microwave transmission lines, microwave resonators, and microstrip line components. Microwave impedance matching techniques, applications of microwave thermionic density modulated devices, and microwave transistor oscillators and amplifiers are tackled as well.

Technicians, scientists, engineers, and science and engineering students who are involved in microwave technology will find the text very useful.

Table of Contents

Contributors. Preface. Microwave Transmission Lines. Microstrip Lines. Microwave Resonators. Microstrip Line Components. Microstrip Line Components Suspended-Substrate Technique. Microwave Filters. Directional Couplers. Microwave Ferrite Devices. Microwave Solid-State Devices. Transferred Electron Devices. Microwave IMPATT Diode Amplifiers and Oscillators. Microwave Transistor Oscillators and Amplifiers. Microwave Detectors, Mixers, Converters, and Harmonic Generators. Electron Beam Formation, Focusing, and Collection in Microwave Tubes. Microwave Solid-State Switches, Phase Shifters, and Attenuators. Microwave Thermionic Density Modulated Devices and Applications. Microwave Impedance Matching Techniques. References. Further Reading. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
691
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080523774

About the Editor

T. Ishii

Affiliations and Expertise

Dept. of Electrical and Computer Engineering

