Complications of Urologic Surgery

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Samir Taneja
eBook ISBN: 9781437723304
eBook ISBN: 9781455708901
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416045724
eBook ISBN: 9780323249089
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th October 2009
Page Count: 1344
Description

Complications of Urologic Surgery: Prevention and Management, 4th Edition, by Samir S. Taneja, MD, is a urology resource that presents current management strategies—with an emphasis on prevention—for the most effective patient care. Recognized leaders in the field address both office-based complications as well as common and uncommon surgical complications arising from open and minimally invasive urologic surgery, to equip you to handle a wide range of situations. Best of all, this resource includes a companion website featuring the complete text of the book for convenient reference and review.

Key Features

• Emphasizes prevention over quick fixes for more effective handling of urologic complications and better patient outcomes.

• Covers both acute and long-term care of patients with urologic complications to equip you to manage more cases.

• Features the work of recognized leaders in urology for guidance you can trust.

1344
English
© Saunders 2010
Saunders
9781437723304
9781455708901
9781416045724
9780323249089

About the Author

Samir Taneja

Affiliations and Expertise

The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA

