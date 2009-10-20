Complications of Urologic Surgery
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Complications of Urologic Surgery: Prevention and Management, 4th Edition, by Samir S. Taneja, MD, is a urology resource that presents current management strategies—with an emphasis on prevention—for the most effective patient care. Recognized leaders in the field address both office-based complications as well as common and uncommon surgical complications arising from open and minimally invasive urologic surgery, to equip you to handle a wide range of situations. Best of all, this resource includes a companion website featuring the complete text of the book for convenient reference and review.
Key Features
• Emphasizes prevention over quick fixes for more effective handling of urologic complications and better patient outcomes.
• Covers both acute and long-term care of patients with urologic complications to equip you to manage more cases.
• Features the work of recognized leaders in urology for guidance you can trust.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 20th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437723304
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455708901
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416045724
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323249089
About the Author
Samir Taneja
Affiliations and Expertise
The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA