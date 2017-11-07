Complications of Urologic Surgery - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323392426, 9780323392488

Complications of Urologic Surgery

5th Edition

Prevention and Management

Authors: Samir Taneja Ojas Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323392488
eBook ISBN: 9780323392495
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323392426
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th November 2017
Page Count: 768
Description

From the simple to the complex, Complications of Urologic Surgery, 5th Edition, by Drs. Samir S. Taneja and Ojas Shah, offers concise, to-the-point information on prevention and management strategies that help you provide the best patient care. Covering both office-based complications as well as common and uncommon surgical complications arising from open and minimally invasive urologic surgery, this updated, full-color volume is an invaluable resource for exam study or for convenient reference in everyday practice.

Key Features

Contains hundreds of self-assessment questions, case studies, and minimally invasive surgery videos on Expert Consult, as well as review questions and illustrated case studies throughout the book.

Table of Contents

Section I: Non-Urologic Complications of Urologic Surgery

1. Impact of Host Factors and Co-Morbid Conditions

2. Pulmonary Complications of Urologic Surgery

3. Cardiac Complications of Urologic Surgery

4. Hematologic complications

5. Metabolic Complications of Urologic Surgery

6. Anesthetic Complications

Section II: Complications of Medical Therapies

7. Pharmalogical Complications

8. Complications of Intravesical Therapy

9. Complications of Hormonal Treatment for Prostate Cancer

10. Toxicities of Chemotherapy for Genitourinary Malignancies

11. Complications of Radiation Therapy for Urologic Cancer

Section III: Complications of Minimally Invasive Urologic Procedures

12. Complications of Therapeutic Radiologic Procedures

13. Complications of ESWL

14. Complications of Renal Tissue Ablation

15. Complications of Interstital Seed Implantation

16. Complications of Cryosurgical Ablation of Prostate

17. Complications of Minimally Invasive Procedures for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

18. Complications of Lasers in Urologic Surgery

Section IV: Common Surgical Considerations

19. Assessing Quality of Care in Urologic Surgery

20. Complications of the Incision and Patient Positioning

21. Management of Vascular Complications

22. Management of Bowel Complications

23. Management of Urinary Fistulas

Section V: Complications of Endourologic Procedures

24. Complications of Transurethral Resection of the Prostate

25. Complications of Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumors

26. Complications of Ureteropyeloscopy

27. Complications of Percutaneous Renal Surgery

Section VI: Complications of Laparoscopic Procecures

28. Special Considerations in Laparoscopy

29. Complications of Laparoscopic Renal Surgery

30. Complications Following Laparoscopic Robot-Assisted Radical Prostatectomy

31. Complications of Minimally Invasive Reconstruction of the Upper Urinary Tract

32. Complications of Robotic Surgery

Section VII: Complications of Retroperitoneal Surgery

33. Complications of Nephrectomy

34. Complications of Partial Nephrectomy

35. Complications of Renovascular Surgery

36. Complications of Renal Stone Surgery

37. Complications of Renal Transplantion

38. Complications of Ureteral Surgery

39. Complications of Adrenalectomy

40. Complications of Lymphadenectomy

Section VIII: Complications of Pelvic Surgery

41. Complications of Radical Cystectomy

42. Complications of Simple Prostatectomy

43. Complications of Radical Perineal Prostatectomy

44. Complications of Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy

45. Longterm Outcomes of Radical Prostatectomy

Section IX: Complications of Reconstructive Surgery

46. Complications of Urinary Conduit Diversion

47. Complications of Continent Cutaneous Diversion

48. Complications of Orthotopic Neobladder

49. Complications of Bladder Augmentation

50. Complications of Female Incontinence Surgery

51. Complications of Male Incontinence Surgery

52. Complications of Urethral Reconstruction

53. Complications of Surgery for Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie’s Disease

54. Complications of Surgery of the Scrotum, Testis, and Vas

Section X: Complicatiosn of Pediatric Urologic Surgery

55. Special Considerations in the Pediatric Patient

56. Complications of Pediatric Laparoscopy

57. Complications of Surgery for Posterior Urethral Valves

58. Complications of Ureteral Reimplantation, Anti-reflux Surgery and Megaureter Repair

59. Complications of Exstrophy and Epispadias Repair

60. Complications of Hypospadias Repair

61. Complications of Surgery for Disorders of Sex Development

About the Author

Samir Taneja

Affiliations and Expertise

The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA

Ojas Shah

Affiliations and Expertise

George F. Cahill Professor of Urology,Director, Division of Endourology and Stone Disease,Department of Urology,Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital,Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons,New York, NY, USA

