Complications of Urologic Surgery
5th Edition
Prevention and Management
Description
From the simple to the complex, Complications of Urologic Surgery, 5th Edition, by Drs. Samir S. Taneja and Ojas Shah, offers concise, to-the-point information on prevention and management strategies that help you provide the best patient care. Covering both office-based complications as well as common and uncommon surgical complications arising from open and minimally invasive urologic surgery, this updated, full-color volume is an invaluable resource for exam study or for convenient reference in everyday practice.
Key Features
Contains hundreds of self-assessment questions, case studies, and minimally invasive surgery videos on Expert Consult, as well as review questions and illustrated case studies throughout the book.
Table of Contents
Section I: Non-Urologic Complications of Urologic Surgery
1. Impact of Host Factors and Co-Morbid Conditions
2. Pulmonary Complications of Urologic Surgery
3. Cardiac Complications of Urologic Surgery
4. Hematologic complications
5. Metabolic Complications of Urologic Surgery
6. Anesthetic Complications
Section II: Complications of Medical Therapies
7. Pharmalogical Complications
8. Complications of Intravesical Therapy
9. Complications of Hormonal Treatment for Prostate Cancer
10. Toxicities of Chemotherapy for Genitourinary Malignancies
11. Complications of Radiation Therapy for Urologic Cancer
Section III: Complications of Minimally Invasive Urologic Procedures
12. Complications of Therapeutic Radiologic Procedures
13. Complications of ESWL
14. Complications of Renal Tissue Ablation
15. Complications of Interstital Seed Implantation
16. Complications of Cryosurgical Ablation of Prostate
17. Complications of Minimally Invasive Procedures for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia
18. Complications of Lasers in Urologic Surgery
Section IV: Common Surgical Considerations
19. Assessing Quality of Care in Urologic Surgery
20. Complications of the Incision and Patient Positioning
21. Management of Vascular Complications
22. Management of Bowel Complications
23. Management of Urinary Fistulas
Section V: Complications of Endourologic Procedures
24. Complications of Transurethral Resection of the Prostate
25. Complications of Transurethral Resection of Bladder Tumors
26. Complications of Ureteropyeloscopy
27. Complications of Percutaneous Renal Surgery
Section VI: Complications of Laparoscopic Procecures
28. Special Considerations in Laparoscopy
29. Complications of Laparoscopic Renal Surgery
30. Complications Following Laparoscopic Robot-Assisted Radical Prostatectomy
31. Complications of Minimally Invasive Reconstruction of the Upper Urinary Tract
32. Complications of Robotic Surgery
Section VII: Complications of Retroperitoneal Surgery
33. Complications of Nephrectomy
34. Complications of Partial Nephrectomy
35. Complications of Renovascular Surgery
36. Complications of Renal Stone Surgery
37. Complications of Renal Transplantion
38. Complications of Ureteral Surgery
39. Complications of Adrenalectomy
40. Complications of Lymphadenectomy
Section VIII: Complications of Pelvic Surgery
41. Complications of Radical Cystectomy
42. Complications of Simple Prostatectomy
43. Complications of Radical Perineal Prostatectomy
44. Complications of Radical Retropubic Prostatectomy
45. Longterm Outcomes of Radical Prostatectomy
Section IX: Complications of Reconstructive Surgery
46. Complications of Urinary Conduit Diversion
47. Complications of Continent Cutaneous Diversion
48. Complications of Orthotopic Neobladder
49. Complications of Bladder Augmentation
50. Complications of Female Incontinence Surgery
51. Complications of Male Incontinence Surgery
52. Complications of Urethral Reconstruction
53. Complications of Surgery for Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie’s Disease
54. Complications of Surgery of the Scrotum, Testis, and Vas
Section X: Complicatiosn of Pediatric Urologic Surgery
55. Special Considerations in the Pediatric Patient
56. Complications of Pediatric Laparoscopy
57. Complications of Surgery for Posterior Urethral Valves
58. Complications of Ureteral Reimplantation, Anti-reflux Surgery and Megaureter Repair
59. Complications of Exstrophy and Epispadias Repair
60. Complications of Hypospadias Repair
61. Complications of Surgery for Disorders of Sex Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 7th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392488
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392495
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323392426
About the Author
Samir Taneja
Affiliations and Expertise
The James M. Neissa and Janet Riha Neissa Professor of Urologic Oncology,Professor of Urology and Radiology,Director, Division of Urologic Oncology, Department of Urology, NYU Langone Medical Center, New York, NY, USA
Ojas Shah
Affiliations and Expertise
George F. Cahill Professor of Urology,Director, Division of Endourology and Stone Disease,Department of Urology,Columbia University Irving Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital,Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons,New York, NY, USA