Complications of Myocardial Infarction

1.2 million myocardial infarctions occurred last year in the U.S., and 480,000 patients died following complications of infarction. Now, you can detect and treat the many complications associated with myocardial infarction in time to save many more patients. This title in the brand-new Clinical Diagnostic Imaging Atlas Series offers you authoritative guidance from a well-known cardiologist and imaging expert about when and how to perform the latest diagnostic imaging tests, interpret the results, and effectively treat the emergency. Detailed discussions of hot topics, full-color illustrations, and a DVD of procedural video clips, animations, and downloadable image libraries help you provide fast, appropriate treatment for each challenging case you face.