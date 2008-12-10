Complications of Myocardial Infarction
1st Edition
Clinical Diagnostic Imaging Atlas with DVD
Description
1.2 million myocardial infarctions occurred last year in the U.S., and 480,000 patients died following complications of infarction. Now, you can detect and treat the many complications associated with myocardial infarction in time to save many more patients. This title in the brand-new Clinical Diagnostic Imaging Atlas Series offers you authoritative guidance from a well-known cardiologist and imaging expert about when and how to perform the latest diagnostic imaging tests, interpret the results, and effectively treat the emergency. Detailed discussions of hot topics, full-color illustrations, and a DVD of procedural video clips, animations, and downloadable image libraries help you provide fast, appropriate treatment for each challenging case you face.
Key Features
- Offers detailed advice on when and how to screen for the most prevalent but often difficult-to-diagnose complications of myocardial infarction to help you improve care and increase survival rates.
- Discusses the hottest topics in myocardial infarction, including cardiogenic shock • left ventricle remodeling • thrombi • right ventricle infarction • free wall rupture • false aneurysms • tamponade • ventricular septal rupture • papillary muscle rupture • and more that prepare you to better diagnose and manage whatever you see.
- Presents 70 fully illustrated case presentations with teaching points that make information easy to understand and digest.
- Addresses the advantages and limitations of chest radiology, transthoracic and transesophageal echocardiography, cardiac CT, MR, angiography, and nuclear cardiology techniques so you can quickly determine the best imaging approach.
- Includes supporting evidence and current AHA/ACC guidelines for more accurate interpretations of your imaging findings.
- Uses a consistent, easy-to-follow chapter format that includes topic overview, an outline of imaging/diagnostic options, and case-based examples to make reference easy.
- Provides more than 400 full-color illustrations for expert visual guidance.
- Includes a bonus DVD containing hundreds of video clips of techniques and animations that show you what to look for and how to proceed as well as downloadable image libraries for use in electronic presentations.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Cardiogenic Shock
Chapter 2. Assessment of the Infarcted Left Ventricle
Chapter 3. Myocardial Dysfunction, Aneurysm Formation and LV Remodeling
Chapter 4. Post-Infarction Dynamic LVOT Obstruction
Chapter 5. Post-Infarction Intracavitary Thrombi
Chapter 6. Right Ventricular Infarction
Chapter 7. Acute and Subacute Freewall Rupture
Chapter 8. False Aneurysms of the Left Ventricle
Chapter 9. Incomplete Rupture: Intramyocardial Hematoma, Myocardial Dissection, and Subepicardial Hematoma
Chapter 10. Post-Infarction Pericardial Tamponade
Chapter 11. Ventricular Septal Rupture
Chapter 12. Papillary Muscle Rupture and Post-Infarction Mitral Insufficiency
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 10th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721522
About the Author
Stuart Hutchison
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Medicine, Departments of Cardiac Sciences, Medicine and Radiology, University of Calgary; Director of Echocardiography, Foothills Medical Centre and Libin Cardiovascular Institute, Calgary, Alberta, Canada