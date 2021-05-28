Complications of Cirrhosis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 25-2
1st Edition
Description
In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Guest Editors Drs. Andres Cardenas and Thomas Reiberger have created an up-to-date monograph on the complications of cirrhosis. They have secured top experts to contribute clinical review articles on the following topics: Non-invasive Detection of CSPH in cACLD; Prevention of First Decompensation in ACLD; Treatment of Acute Variceal Bleeding in 2020: When to Use TIPS; Prevention of Variceal Bleeding and Rebleeding by NSBB: A Tailored Approach; The Role of Hepatic Venous Pressure Gradient (HVPG); Measurement in the Management of Cirrhosis; Bacterial Infections in Cirrhosis as a Cause or Consequence of Decompensation; Nutrition in Chronic Liver Disease; Diagnosis and Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy; Discriminating Acute Decompensation from Acute-on-Chronic Liver; Management of Severe and Refractory Ascites; Monitoring Renal Function and Therapy of HRS patients with Cirrhosis; Coagulopathy in Cirrhosis; and Current Concepts of Cirrhotic Cardiomyopathy. Hepatologists will come away with the information they need to manage these patients.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th May 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323793872
About the Editors
Andres Cardenas
Affiliations and Expertise
Hospital Clinic of Barcelona,
Thomas Reiberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical University of Vienna,
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.