Complications of Cirrhosis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323793872

Complications of Cirrhosis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 25-2

1st Edition

Editors: Andres Cardenas Thomas Reiberger
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323793872
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Guest Editors Drs. Andres Cardenas and Thomas Reiberger have created an up-to-date monograph on the complications of cirrhosis. They have secured top experts to contribute clinical review articles on the following topics: Non-invasive Detection of CSPH in cACLD; Prevention of First Decompensation in ACLD; Treatment of Acute Variceal Bleeding in 2020: When to Use TIPS; Prevention of Variceal Bleeding and Rebleeding by NSBB: A Tailored Approach; The Role of Hepatic Venous Pressure Gradient (HVPG); Measurement in the Management of Cirrhosis; Bacterial Infections in Cirrhosis as a Cause or Consequence of Decompensation; Nutrition in Chronic Liver Disease; Diagnosis and Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy; Discriminating Acute Decompensation from Acute-on-Chronic Liver; Management of Severe and Refractory Ascites; Monitoring Renal Function and Therapy of HRS patients with Cirrhosis; Coagulopathy in Cirrhosis; and Current Concepts of Cirrhotic Cardiomyopathy. Hepatologists will come away with the information they need to manage these patients.

About the Editors

Andres Cardenas

Hospital Clinic of Barcelona,

Thomas Reiberger

Medical University of Vienna,

