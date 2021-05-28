Complications of Cirrhosis, An Issue of Clinics in Liver Disease, Volume 25-2

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Norman Gitlin, Guest Editors Drs. Andres Cardenas and Thomas Reiberger have created an up-to-date monograph on the complications of cirrhosis. They have secured top experts to contribute clinical review articles on the following topics: Non-invasive Detection of CSPH in cACLD; Prevention of First Decompensation in ACLD; Treatment of Acute Variceal Bleeding in 2020: When to Use TIPS; Prevention of Variceal Bleeding and Rebleeding by NSBB: A Tailored Approach; The Role of Hepatic Venous Pressure Gradient (HVPG); Measurement in the Management of Cirrhosis; Bacterial Infections in Cirrhosis as a Cause or Consequence of Decompensation; Nutrition in Chronic Liver Disease; Diagnosis and Management of Hepatic Encephalopathy; Discriminating Acute Decompensation from Acute-on-Chronic Liver; Management of Severe and Refractory Ascites; Monitoring Renal Function and Therapy of HRS patients with Cirrhosis; Coagulopathy in Cirrhosis; and Current Concepts of Cirrhotic Cardiomyopathy. Hepatologists will come away with the information they need to manage these patients.