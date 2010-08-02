Complications in Sinus and Skull Base Surgery: Prevention and Management, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 43-4

Topics include: Pre and Intra-operative Maneuvers to Optimize Surgical Outcomes; Pre-operative CT evaluation to optimize surgical outcomes; Complications in the use of systemic steroids for sinusitis; Post-operative management for the prevention of complications after sinus surgery; Prevention and management of Lacrimal Duct Injury; Prevention and management of Orbital Hematoma; Prevention and management of Medial Rectus Injury; Prevention and management of skull base injury; Prevention and management of arterial injuries in sinus and skull base surgery; Prevention and management of complications in frontal sinus surgery; Prevention and management of complications in sphenoidotomy; Prevention and management of complications in ethmoidectomy; Prevention and management of complications in maxillary surgery; Prevention and management of complications in endoscopic skull base surgery; Prevention and management of complications following septoplasty; Medicolegal issues in endoscopic sinus surgery; Informed Consent Process and Patient Communication after Complications in Sinus Surgery; Malpractice claims in nasal and sinus surgery – a review of cases; 10 Pearls for Safe Endoscopic Sinus Surgery; 10 Pearls for Safe Endoscopic Skull Base Surgery