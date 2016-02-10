"...a comprehensive, well-organized, up-to-date review of complications that may occur in neurosurgical and neurologic patients...we would recommend this book to any trainee or consultant neuroanesthesiologist, intensivist, or neurosurgeon." --Canadian Journal of Anesthesia

"In summary, this textbook is a comprehensive, well-organized, up-to-date review of complications that may occur in neurosurgical and neurologic patients. As it is the only textbook to provide such a comprehensive overview of the complications specifically related to neuroanesthesia, we would recommend this book to any trainee or consultant neuroanesthesiologist, intensivist, or neurosurgeon." --Melissa Brockerville, MD and Lashmi Venkatraghavan, Can J Anaesth, 2016

"…Complications in Neuroanesthesia offers a comprehensive discussion of a wide variety of problems that can occur during neurosurgical procedures and offers simple, practical advice that will be helpful for the subspecialist as well as for the general anesthesiologist who finds himself or herself caring for an occasional neurosurgical patient. Many of the chapters are thoughtful and well written…Complications in Neuroanesthesia covers a lot of territory and may be valuable to a subspecialist as well as to the occasional neuroanesthesiologist." -- Keith J. Ruskin, MD, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, Anesthesia and Analgesia, 2016

"Complications in Neuroanesthesia is a multi-authored book, edited by a neuro-anesthesiologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India. It provides a comprehensive review of complications that may occur during the perioperative management of neurosurgical patients. At first sight the book is a daunting prospect at almost five hundred pages, but it is generally well organised, being divided in to ten sections; for example: complications related to the brain, complications related to the spinal cord, and complications related to coagulation. Each of these sections is further divided in to several chapters focusing on specific complications. These chapters follow a well-structured, easy to follow format with discussion of pathophysiology, symptoms, prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Complex subjects are comprehensively explained, aided by simple diagrams, tables and images…In general, this is a well-researched, well-written book, useful for both the occasional and regular neuroanaesthetist. It is a quick and easy guide for understanding problems related to neuroanaesthesia and I found it to be a good resource…" --Sian Davies, Senior Clinical Fellow in Neuroanaesthesia, Nottingham, UK, Eur J Anaesthesiol 2017

"…Overall, the book is a good compilation of the complications that a practitioner faces during routine clinical neuroanaesthesia practice and is worth being possessed by all the anaesthesiologists who practice neuroanaesthesia either on a regular basis or occasionally." --Ganne S. Umamaheswara Rao, Department of Neuroanaesthesia, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, Journal of Neuroanaesthesiology and Critical Care 2017