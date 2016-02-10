Complications in Neuroanesthesia
1st Edition
Description
Complications in Neuroanesthesia focuses on complications that may arise related to neuroanesthesia practice and discusses its various causes. Each complication is written as a separate chapter, and the pathophysiology and mechanisms of each complication, as well as measures for diagnosis, treatment and prevention are discussed. Towards the end of the book, several case scenarios are provided to the readers that challenge readers to diagnose the possible complication for each case. Chapters include brain and spinal cord problems, cardiovascular and hematological problems, and nerve and muscle problems.
Written in a standard format, Complications in Neuroanesthesia provides quick and easy access to understanding problems in neuroanesthesia. It provides insight into all possible complications occurring during perioperative management of neurosurgical and neurologic patients. It is useful for trainees, clinicians, and researchers in the fields of neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and neurology by providing an understanding of preventable mishaps that may occur in neurosurgical or neurologic patients.
Key Features
- Quick and easy reference for understanding problems in neuroanesthesia
- Provides comprehensive insights into all possible complications occurring during perioperative management of neurosurgical and neurologic patients
- Includes useful section with clinical case studies of complications in neuroanesthesia
Readership
Trainees, clinicians, and researchers in the fields of neurosurgery, neurocritical care, neurology, and neuroanesthesia
Table of Contents
Section I. Complications Related to the Brain 1. Brain herniation; 2. Delayed emergence; 3. Hydrocephalus; 4. Normal Perfusion Pressure Breakthrough; 5. Pneumocephalus; 6. Seizures; 7. Brain swelling and Tense Brain; Section II. Complications Related to Spinal Cord 8. Autonomic disturbances; 9. Pneumorrhachis; 10. Post-Operative Paraplegia and Quadriplegia; 11. Spinal shock; Section III. Complications Related to Cardiovascular System 12. Aneurysm / arteriovascular malformation rupture; 13. Vasospasm; 14. Electrocardiogram abnormalities; 15. Hemodynamic instability; 16. Vascular injuries; Section IV. Complications related to coagulations 17. Coagulopathy; 18. Postoperative hematoma; 19. Thromboembolism; Section V. Complications Related to Respiratory System 20. Hypercarbia; 21. Hypoxia; 22. Neurogenic pulmonary edema; Section VI. Complications Related to Airway 23. Intraoperative increased airway pressure; 24. Difficult airway – Adults; 25. Difficult airway – pediatrics; 26. Stridor; Section VII. Complications Related to Fluid and Electrolyte Disturbances 27. Osmotic demyelination syndromes; 28. Cerebral Salt Wasting; 29. Diabetes Insipidus; 30. Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone Secretion (SIADH); Section VIII. Postoperative Pain 31. Pain following spine surgery; 32. Post-craniotomy pain; Section IX. Miscellaneous 33. Anaphylaxis; 34. Hazards of Advanced Neuromonitoring; 35. Hypothermia; 36. Nausea and vomiting; 37. Peripheral nerve injuries; 38. Pharmacological complications; 39. Position related complications; 40. Postoperative vision loss; 41. Postoperative cognitive dysfunction; 42. Trigeminocardiac reflex; 43. Venous air embolism; Section X. Clinical Scenarios 44. Clinical Scenario 1; 45. Clinical Scenario 2; 46. Clinical Scenario 3; 47. Clinical Scenario 4; 48. Clinical Scenario 5; 49. Clinical Scenario 6; 50. Clinical Scenario 7; 51. Clinical Scenario 8; 52. Clinical Scenario 9; 53. Clinical Scenario 10
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 10th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041130
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040751
About the Editor
Hemanshu Prabhakar
Dr. Hemanshu Prabhakar is an Additional Professor in Neuroanesthesiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, India. He received his training in neuroanesthesia in the same institute. Recently, he completed his PhD, and now has the honor of being the first PhD (Neuroanesthesia) in the country. He is recipient of the AIIMS Excellence award for notable contribution in academics. He has more than 200 publications in national and international journals to his credit. He is a reviewer for various national and international journals. He is also a review author for the Cochrane Collaboration and has special interest in evidence based practice of neuroanesthesia. He is a member of various national and international neuroanesthesia societies and past Secretary of the Indian Society of Neuroanesthesia and Critical Care. He is an invited faculty for various national and international conferences. He is on the Editorial board of Indian Journal of Palliative care and is the executive editor of the Journal of Neuroanaesthesiology and Critical Care. He has contributed chapters to various National and International books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Neuroanesthesiology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ansari Nagar East, Gautam Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi, India
Reviews
"...a comprehensive, well-organized, up-to-date review of complications that may occur in neurosurgical and neurologic patients...we would recommend this book to any trainee or consultant neuroanesthesiologist, intensivist, or neurosurgeon." --Canadian Journal of Anesthesia
"In summary, this textbook is a comprehensive, well-organized, up-to-date review of complications that may occur in neurosurgical and neurologic patients. As it is the only textbook to provide such a comprehensive overview of the complications specifically related to neuroanesthesia, we would recommend this book to any trainee or consultant neuroanesthesiologist, intensivist, or neurosurgeon." --Melissa Brockerville, MD and Lashmi Venkatraghavan, Can J Anaesth, 2016
"…Complications in Neuroanesthesia offers a comprehensive discussion of a wide variety of problems that can occur during neurosurgical procedures and offers simple, practical advice that will be helpful for the subspecialist as well as for the general anesthesiologist who finds himself or herself caring for an occasional neurosurgical patient. Many of the chapters are thoughtful and well written…Complications in Neuroanesthesia covers a lot of territory and may be valuable to a subspecialist as well as to the occasional neuroanesthesiologist." -- Keith J. Ruskin, MD, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois, Anesthesia and Analgesia, 2016
"Complications in Neuroanesthesia is a multi-authored book, edited by a neuro-anesthesiologist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, India. It provides a comprehensive review of complications that may occur during the perioperative management of neurosurgical patients. At first sight the book is a daunting prospect at almost five hundred pages, but it is generally well organised, being divided in to ten sections; for example: complications related to the brain, complications related to the spinal cord, and complications related to coagulation. Each of these sections is further divided in to several chapters focusing on specific complications. These chapters follow a well-structured, easy to follow format with discussion of pathophysiology, symptoms, prevention, diagnosis and treatment. Complex subjects are comprehensively explained, aided by simple diagrams, tables and images…In general, this is a well-researched, well-written book, useful for both the occasional and regular neuroanaesthetist. It is a quick and easy guide for understanding problems related to neuroanaesthesia and I found it to be a good resource…" --Sian Davies, Senior Clinical Fellow in Neuroanaesthesia, Nottingham, UK, Eur J Anaesthesiol 2017
"…Overall, the book is a good compilation of the complications that a practitioner faces during routine clinical neuroanaesthesia practice and is worth being possessed by all the anaesthesiologists who practice neuroanaesthesia either on a regular basis or occasionally." --Ganne S. Umamaheswara Rao, Department of Neuroanaesthesia, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, Bengaluru, Karnataka, India, Journal of Neuroanaesthesiology and Critical Care 2017