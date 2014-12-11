Complications in Implant Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 59-1
1st Edition
Authors: Mohanad Al-Sabbagh
eBook ISBN: 9780323341905
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341738
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2014
Description
With implant dentistry comes potential complications. This issue is devoted uncovering and treating these complications. Articles will include: Use of CBCT to detect early implant failure, Neurosensory disturbance after dental implants, Peri-implantitis, Risk factors for implant failure, Complications after implant placement, Complications of sinus lift for implant placement, Complications of implant retained prosthesis, Esthetic failure, Prosthetic failure, Implant failure after immediate placement, Biologic markers in failing implant, and more.
Details
About the Authors
Mohanad Al-Sabbagh Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Periodontology University of Kentucky College of Dentistry
