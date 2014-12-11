Complications in Implant Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341738, 9780323341905

Complications in Implant Dentistry, An Issue of Dental Clinics of North America, Volume 59-1

1st Edition

Authors: Mohanad Al-Sabbagh
eBook ISBN: 9780323341905
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341738
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With implant dentistry comes potential complications. This issue is devoted uncovering and treating these complications. Articles will include: Use of CBCT to detect early implant failure, Neurosensory disturbance after dental implants, Peri-implantitis, Risk factors for implant failure, Complications after implant placement, Complications of sinus lift for implant placement, Complications of implant retained prosthesis, Esthetic failure, Prosthetic failure, Implant failure after immediate placement, Biologic markers in failing implant, and more.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323341905
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323341738

About the Authors

Mohanad Al-Sabbagh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Periodontology University of Kentucky College of Dentistry

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.