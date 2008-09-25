Complications in Head and Neck Surgery with CD Image Bank
2nd Edition
Description
Effectively avoiding, recognizing, and managing complications is integral to your operative success. Let a multidisciplinary team of experts in otolaryngology, plastic surgery, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and general surgery guide you through the full range of complications associated with every type of head and neck procedure . . . so you will be equipped to produce the most favorable outcomes for even the most challenging cases!
Key Features
- Expert, comprehensive, multidisciplinary coverage of head and neck complications helps you to safely incorporate new surgical techniques into your practice.
- An emphasis on complication prevention and recognition assists you in avoiding the "complication cascade."
- Coverage of both acute and long-term care of patients with head and neck complications prepares you to make effective choices in both instances.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 25th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437719635
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416042204
About the Author
David Eisele
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Richard Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice-Chair and Associate Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, Albert Einstein College of Medicine; Medicine Director, Moses Division, Montefiore Medical Center, Bronx, NY