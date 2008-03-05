Complications in Dermatologic Surgery with CDROM
1st Edition
Description
World-renowned experts in the field guide you through the potential intra- and post-operative risks associated with the dermatologic surgeries you perform every day. You’ll find cutting-edge knowledge on how to avoid and manage complications resulting from laser surgery, photodynamic therapy, hair transplantation, chemical peeling, dermabrasion, leg vein treatments, temporary fillers, permanent fillers, botulinum toxin, liposuction, blepharoplasty, facelifts and ancillary facial cosmetic surgery procedures, skin cancer surgery/Mohs’ micrographic surgery, reconstructive surgery, electrosurgery, cryosurgery, nail surgery, and contact dermatitis in dermatologic surgery. The preparation of the patient, psychosocial issues, and anesthesia complications for all procedures are also covered.
Key Features
- World-renowned experts guide you through the potential intra- and post-operative complications, preventive measures, and treatment options relating to dermatologic surgery.
- Comprehensive coverage of the most common dermatologic surgical procedures, including cosmetic, general, and cutaneous oncology surgeries, helps you assess the risks associated with a particular surgery and determine which option is best for your patient.
- Detailed evaluations of treatment options and plans equip you with the knowledge you need to confidently manage any complication.
- The bonus CD-ROM contains all the book’s illustrations for on-the-go reference.
Table of Contents
- Anesthesia
2. Skin Cancer Surgery/ Mohs Micrographic Surgery
3. Reconstructive Surgery
4. Electrosurgery
5. Cryosurgery
6. Nail Surgery
7. Contact Dermatitis in Dermatologic Surgery
8. Laser Surgery
9. Photodynamic Therapy
10. Hair Transplantation
11. Chemical Peeling
12. Dermabrasion
13. Leg Vein Treatments
14. Temporary and Permanent Fillers
15. Botulinum Toxin
16. Liposuction
17. Blepharoplasty
18. Facelifts and Ancillary Facial Cosmetic Surgery Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 5th March 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323045469
About the Author
Keyvan Nouri
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Surgical Training, Assistant Professor, Department of Derm and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL
