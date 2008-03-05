Complications in Dermatologic Surgery with CDROM

World-renowned experts in the field guide you through the potential intra- and post-operative risks associated with the dermatologic surgeries you perform every day. You’ll find cutting-edge knowledge on how to avoid and manage complications resulting from laser surgery, photodynamic therapy, hair transplantation, chemical peeling, dermabrasion, leg vein treatments, temporary fillers, permanent fillers, botulinum toxin, liposuction, blepharoplasty, facelifts and ancillary facial cosmetic surgery procedures, skin cancer surgery/Mohs’ micrographic surgery, reconstructive surgery, electrosurgery, cryosurgery, nail surgery, and contact dermatitis in dermatologic surgery. The preparation of the patient, psychosocial issues, and anesthesia complications for all procedures are also covered.