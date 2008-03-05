Complications in Dermatologic Surgery with CDROM - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323045469

Complications in Dermatologic Surgery with CDROM

1st Edition

Author: Keyvan Nouri
Paperback ISBN: 9780323045469
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th March 2008
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

World-renowned experts in the field guide you through the potential intra- and post-operative risks associated with the dermatologic surgeries you perform every day. You’ll find cutting-edge knowledge on how to avoid and manage complications resulting from laser surgery, photodynamic therapy, hair transplantation, chemical peeling, dermabrasion, leg vein treatments, temporary fillers, permanent fillers, botulinum toxin, liposuction, blepharoplasty, facelifts and ancillary facial cosmetic surgery procedures, skin cancer surgery/Mohs’ micrographic surgery, reconstructive surgery, electrosurgery, cryosurgery, nail surgery, and contact dermatitis in dermatologic surgery. The preparation of the patient, psychosocial issues, and anesthesia complications for all procedures are also covered.

Key Features

  • World-renowned experts guide you through the potential intra- and post-operative complications, preventive measures, and treatment options relating to dermatologic surgery.
  • Comprehensive coverage of the most common dermatologic surgical procedures, including cosmetic, general, and cutaneous oncology surgeries, helps you assess the risks associated with a particular surgery and determine which option is best for your patient.
  • Detailed evaluations of treatment options and plans equip you with the knowledge you need to confidently manage any complication.
  • The bonus CD-ROM contains all the book’s illustrations for on-the-go reference.

Table of Contents

  1. Anesthesia

    2. Skin Cancer Surgery/ Mohs Micrographic Surgery

    3. Reconstructive Surgery

    4. Electrosurgery

    5. Cryosurgery

    6. Nail Surgery

    7. Contact Dermatitis in Dermatologic Surgery

    8. Laser Surgery

    9. Photodynamic Therapy

    10. Hair Transplantation

    11. Chemical Peeling

    12. Dermabrasion

    13. Leg Vein Treatments

    14. Temporary and Permanent Fillers

    15. Botulinum Toxin

    16. Liposuction

    17. Blepharoplasty

    18. Facelifts and Ancillary Facial Cosmetic Surgery Procedures

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
5th March 2008
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323045469

About the Author

Keyvan Nouri

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Surgical Training, Assistant Professor, Department of Derm and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, FL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.