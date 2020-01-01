Complexity and Complex Thermo-Economic Systems
1st Edition
Description
Complexity and Complex Thermoeconomic Systems describes properties of complexity and complex thermo-economic systems as the consequence of formulations, definitions, tools, solutions and results consistent with the best performance of a system. Applying to complex systems contemporary advanced techniques such as static optimization, optimal control, and neural networks, this book treats the systems theory as a science of general laws for functional integrities. It also provides a platform for the discussion of various definitions of complexity, complex hierarchical structures, self-organization examples, special references, and historical issues. Complexity and Complex Thermodynamic System: Theory and Applications is a valuable reference for scientists, engineers and graduated students in chemical, mechanical, and environmental engineering, as well as in physics, ecology, and biology, helping users better understand the complex thermodynamic systems and enhance their technical skills in research.
Key Features
- A treatment of system design through modelling, analysis, synthesis and optimization
- Provides a lucid presentation of dynamical properties of thermo-economic systems
- Includes original graphical material illustrating properties of complex systems
- Written by a first-class expert in the field of advanced methods in thermodynamics
Readership
Scientists, engineers and graduate students in chemical, mechanical, and environmental engineering as well as in ecology, biology and physics
Table of Contents
- System Science vs Cybernetics
2. Self-Organization and Complexity
3. Properties of Complex Systems
4. Complex Systems of Neural Networks
5. System Design (Modeling, Analysis, Synthesis, Optimization)
6. System Analysis in Energy Engineering and Ecology
7. Numerical optimization in recovery problems for energy and resources
8. Chemical Systems with Catalyst Decay and Regeneration
9. Dynamical Properties of Systems (coherence and additivity; Mynarski theory)
10. Some Breakthrough Applications of Systems Theory
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185940
About the Author
Stanislaw Sieniutycz
Stanisław Sieniutycz is a former member of the Committee of Chemical Engineering at the Polish Academy of Science and also a Professor of Chemical Engineering at The Warsaw University of Technology, Poland. His research focuses on problems of chemical, environmental, and mechanical engineering with emphasis on control and optimization of chemical, mechanical and electrochemical systems. He is a member of the Editorial Board of Open Systems and Information Dynamics, and Honorary Editor of the Journal of Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics. He has served as an Associate Editor of Advances in Thermodynamics Series and Energy & Conversion Management. He has published 10 books, 250 articles and 150 conference papers. He has been a visiting professor at University of Budapest, University of Bern, University of San Diego, University of Delaware and University of Chicago. Prof. Stanislaw Sieniutycz (1940), PhD; ScD, since 1983 a full Professor of Chemical Engineering at Warsaw TU, Poland. Former head of Department of Process Separation at the Institute of Chemical Engineering of Warsaw TU, Poland, 1986-1989. Seminar speaker in about 40 Universities of the USA, 1984-1994. He received MsD in Chemistry in 1962, PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1968, and ScD (habilitation) in Chemical Engineering in 1973, all from Warsaw TU. Visiting professor in Universities: Budapest (Physics), Bern (Physiology), Trondheim (Chemical Physics), San Diego SU (Mathematics), Delaware (Chemical Engineering), and, several times, Chicago (Chemistry). Recognized for applications of analytical mechanics and optimal control in engineering. Author or co-author of about 250 papers and many books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Chemical and Process Engineering, Warsaw University of Technology, Warsaw, Poland