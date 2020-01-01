Complexity and Complex Thermo-Economic Systems

Stanisław Sieniutycz is a former member of the Committee of Chemical Engineering at the Polish Academy of Science and also a Professor of Chemical Engineering at The Warsaw University of Technology, Poland. His research focuses on problems of chemical, environmental, and mechanical engineering with emphasis on control and optimization of chemical, mechanical and electrochemical systems. He is a member of the Editorial Board of Open Systems and Information Dynamics, and Honorary Editor of the Journal of Non-Equilibrium Thermodynamics. He has served as an Associate Editor of Advances in Thermodynamics Series and Energy & Conversion Management. He has published 10 books, 250 articles and 150 conference papers. He has been a visiting professor at University of Budapest, University of Bern, University of San Diego, University of Delaware and University of Chicago. Prof. Stanislaw Sieniutycz (1940), PhD; ScD, since 1983 a full Professor of Chemical Engineering at Warsaw TU, Poland. Former head of Department of Process Separation at the Institute of Chemical Engineering of Warsaw TU, Poland, 1986-1989. Seminar speaker in about 40 Universities of the USA, 1984-1994. He received MsD in Chemistry in 1962, PhD in Chemical Engineering in 1968, and ScD (habilitation) in Chemical Engineering in 1973, all from Warsaw TU. Visiting professor in Universities: Budapest (Physics), Bern (Physiology), Trondheim (Chemical Physics), San Diego SU (Mathematics), Delaware (Chemical Engineering), and, several times, Chicago (Chemistry). Recognized for applications of analytical mechanics and optimal control in engineering. Author or co-author of about 250 papers and many books.