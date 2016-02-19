Complexes of the Rare Earths - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080116167, 9781483156798

Complexes of the Rare Earths

1st Edition

Authors: Shyama P. Sinha
eBook ISBN: 9781483156798
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 214
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Complexes of the Rare Earths focuses on the properties, characteristics, and reactions of rare earth complexes.

The book first offers information on the complexes of rare earths and coordination through nitrogen of the donors. Discussions focus on the factors influencing the formation of complexes, phenanthroline, phthalocyanine, pyridine, quinolone, and urotropine. The text then elaborates on coordination through oxygen of the donors, including acids, alcohols, adducts, aldehydes, and ketones.

The publication takes a look at coordination through both oxygen and nitrogen of the donors; coordination through atoms other than nitrogen and oxygen; and spectral characteristics of rare earths and their complexes. Topics include crystal field splitting, intensification or hypersensitivity of absorption bands, electron transfer spectra and optical electronegativity, and nephelauxetic effect. The text further ponders on luminescence of rare earths in chelates and in different environments, laser and applicability of rare earths as laser materials, and rare earths and the actinides.

The book is a dependable source material for readers interested in the complexes of rare earths.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1. Introduction

Chapter 2. Complexes of the Rare Earths

Chapter 3. Coordination through Nitrogen of the Donors

Chapter 4. Coordination through Oxygen of the Donors

Chapter 5. Coordination through Both Oxygen and Nitrogen of the Donors

Chapter 6. Coordination through Atoms Other than Nitrogen and Oxygen

Chapter 7. Spectral Characteristics of Rare Earths and their Complexes

Chapter 8. Luminescence of Rare Earths in Chelates and in Different Environments

Chapter 9. Laser and Applicability of Rare Earths as Laser Materials

Chapter 10. Rare Earths and the Actinides

Appendix

Name Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156798

About the Author

Shyama P. Sinha

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.