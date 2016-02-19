Complexes and Manifolds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080098708, 9781483150291

Complexes and Manifolds

1st Edition

The Mathematical Works of J. H. C. Whitehead

Editors: I. M. James
eBook ISBN: 9781483150291
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 450
Description

The Mathematical Works of J. H. C. Whitehead, Volume 2: Complexes and Manifolds contains papers that are related in some way to the classification problem for manifolds, especially the Poincare conjecture, but towards the end one sees the gradual transition in the direction of algebraic topology. This volume includes all Whitehead's published work up to the year 1941, as well as a few later papers. The book begins with a list of Whitehead's works, in chronological order of writing. This is followed by separate chapters on topics such as analytical complexes; duality and intersection chains in combinatorial analysis situs; three-dimensional manifolds; doubled knots; certain sets of elements in a free group; certain invariants introduced by Reidemeister; and the asphericity of regions in a 3-sphere. Also included are chapters on the homotopy type of manifolds; the incidence matrices, nuclei and homotopy types; vector fields on the n-sphere; and operators in relative homotopy groups.

Table of Contents


Editorial Preface

Publications of J. H. C. Whitehead

On Analytical Complexes (with S. Lefschetz)

On Duality and Intersection Chains in Combinatorial Analysis Situs

On Subdivisions of Complexes

Certain Theorems about Three-dimensional Manifolds (I)

Three-Dimensional Manifolds (Corrigendum)

A Certain Region in Euclidean 3-Space

A Certain Open Manifold Whose Group is Unity

On the Group of a Certain Linkage (with M. H. A. Newman)

On Doubled Knots

On Certain Sets of Elements in a Free Group

On Equivalent Sets of Elements in a Free Group

Simplicial Spaces, Nuclei and m-Groups

On Certain Invariants Introduced by Reidemeister

On the Asphericity of Regions in a 3-Sphere

On C1-Complexes

On the Homotopy Type of Manifolds

Note on Manifolds

On Adding Relations to Homotopy Groups

Note on a Previous Paper Entitled "On Adding Relations to Homotopy Groups"

On Incidence Matrices, Nuclei and Homotopy Types

On the Groups πr(Vn,m ) and Sphere-Bundles

On the Groups πr(Vn,m) and Sphere-Bundles (Corrigendum)

Vector Fields on the n-Sphere (with N. E. Steenrod)

On Operators in Relative Homotopy Groups

Note on Suspension

Teoria della Dimensione

Omotopia

Contents of Volumes I to IV

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483150291

