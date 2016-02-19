Complexes and Manifolds
1st Edition
The Mathematical Works of J. H. C. Whitehead
Description
The Mathematical Works of J. H. C. Whitehead, Volume 2: Complexes and Manifolds contains papers that are related in some way to the classification problem for manifolds, especially the Poincare conjecture, but towards the end one sees the gradual transition in the direction of algebraic topology. This volume includes all Whitehead's published work up to the year 1941, as well as a few later papers. The book begins with a list of Whitehead's works, in chronological order of writing. This is followed by separate chapters on topics such as analytical complexes; duality and intersection chains in combinatorial analysis situs; three-dimensional manifolds; doubled knots; certain sets of elements in a free group; certain invariants introduced by Reidemeister; and the asphericity of regions in a 3-sphere. Also included are chapters on the homotopy type of manifolds; the incidence matrices, nuclei and homotopy types; vector fields on the n-sphere; and operators in relative homotopy groups.
Table of Contents
Editorial Preface
Publications of J. H. C. Whitehead
On Analytical Complexes (with S. Lefschetz)
On Duality and Intersection Chains in Combinatorial Analysis Situs
On Subdivisions of Complexes
Certain Theorems about Three-dimensional Manifolds (I)
Three-Dimensional Manifolds (Corrigendum)
A Certain Region in Euclidean 3-Space
A Certain Open Manifold Whose Group is Unity
On the Group of a Certain Linkage (with M. H. A. Newman)
On Doubled Knots
On Certain Sets of Elements in a Free Group
On Equivalent Sets of Elements in a Free Group
Simplicial Spaces, Nuclei and m-Groups
On Certain Invariants Introduced by Reidemeister
On the Asphericity of Regions in a 3-Sphere
On C1-Complexes
On the Homotopy Type of Manifolds
Note on Manifolds
On Adding Relations to Homotopy Groups
Note on a Previous Paper Entitled "On Adding Relations to Homotopy Groups"
On Incidence Matrices, Nuclei and Homotopy Types
On the Groups πr(Vn,m ) and Sphere-Bundles
On the Groups πr(Vn,m) and Sphere-Bundles (Corrigendum)
Vector Fields on the n-Sphere (with N. E. Steenrod)
On Operators in Relative Homotopy Groups
Note on Suspension
Teoria della Dimensione
Omotopia
Contents of Volumes I to IV
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150291