Complex Systems and Clouds
1st Edition
A Self-Organization and Self-Management Perspective
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Complex Systems
- Abstract
- 1.1 The Thinking on Complex Systems Through the Centuries
- 1.2 The Many Facets of Complexity
- 1.3 Laws of Nature, Nondeterminism, and Complex Systems
- 1.4 Self-Similarity: Fractal Geometry
- 1.5 Power Law Distributions: Zipf’s Law
- 1.6 Emergence, Nonlinearity, and Phase Transitions
- 1.7 Open Systems and the Environment
- 1.8 Self-Organization and Self-Organized Criticality
- 1.9 Cybernetics
- 1.10 Quantitative Characterization of Complexity: Entropy
- 1.11 Computational Irreducibility
- 1.12 The Interdisciplinary Nature of Complexity
- Chapter 2: Nature-Inspired Algorithms and Systems
- Abstract
- 2.1 Cellular Automata
- 2.2 Epidemic Algorithms
- 2.3 Genetic Algorithms
- 2.4 Ant Colony Optimization
- 2.5 Swarm Intelligence
- 2.6 DNA Computing
- 2.7 Quantum Information Processing Systems
- 2.8 Membrane Computing
- 2.9 Can There Be a Deus Ex Machina in Computing?
- 2.10 Major Contributions and Further Readings
- Chapter 3: Managing Complexity of Large-Scale Cyber-Physical Systems
- Abstract
- 3.1 Cyber-Physical Systems
- 3.2 System Composability and the Role of Software
- 3.3 Managing Complexity
- 3.4 Challenges Specific to Large-Scale Systems
- 3.5 Autonomic Computing
- 3.6 Scalable System Organization
- 3.7 Complex Networks
- 3.8 Virtualization by Aggregation: Coalition Formation
- 3.9 Cooperative Games for Coalition Formation
- 3.10 Cyber-Physical Systems and Their Self-Organization Saga
- 3.11 Self-Organization of Sensor Networks
- 3.12 Further Readings on Large-Scale Systems and Self-Organization
- Chapter 4: Computer Clouds
- Abstract
- 4.1 A Down-to-Earth View of Clouds
- 4.2 Cloud Delivery Models
- 4.3 How Clouds Changed Our Thinking About Computing
- 4.4 Hierarchical Organization: Warehouse-Scale Computers
- 4.5 Energy Consumption, Elasticity, and Over-provisioning
- 4.6 Cloud Resource Management Policies and Mechanisms
- 4.7 Cloud Resource Management Systems
- 4.8 Market Mechanisms for Cloud Resource Management
- 4.9 Cloud Federations and Server Coalitions
- 4.10 Auctions: Concepts, Rules, and Environments
- 4.11 Combinatorial Auctions: The Clock-Proxy Auction
- 4.12 Further Readings on Clouds and Cloud Resource Management
- Chapter 5: Cloud Self-Organization and Big Data Applications
- Abstract
- 5.1 Big Data Applications in Science and Engineering
- 5.2 A Case Study: Tensor Network Contraction on AWS
- 5.3 Server Coalitions, Combinatorial Auctions, and Big Data
- 5.4 History-Based Rack-Level Coalition Formation
- 5.5 A Combinatorial Auction Protocol
- 5.6 Evaluation of Cloud Policies and Mechanisms
- 5.7 Hierarchical Control Versus Market Mechanisms
- 5.8 History-Based Versus Just-in-Time Coalitions
- 5.9 Analysis and Evaluation of the Proxy Phase
- 5.10 Software Organization for a Reservation System
- 5.11 An Integrated Strategy for Cloud Software Development
- 5.12 Final Thoughts on Self-Organization and Self-Management
- Bibliography
- Index
Description
Complex Systems and Clouds: A Self-Organization and Self-Management Perspective provides insights into the intricate world of self-organizing systems. Large scale distributed computer systems have evolved into very complex systems and are at the point where they need to borrow self-adapting organizing concepts from nature.
The book explores complexity in big distributed systems and in the natural processes in physics and chemistry, building a platform for understanding how self-organization in big distributed systems can be achieved. It goes beyond the theoretical description of self-organization to present principles for designing self-organizing systems, and concludes by showing the need for a paradigm shift in the development of large-scale systems from strictly deterministic to non-deterministic and adaptive.
Key Features
- Analyzes the effect of self-organization applied to computer clouds
- Furthers research on principles of self-organization of computing and communication systems inspired by a wealth of self-organizing processes and phenomena in nature and society
- Presents a unique analysis of the field, with solutions and case studies
Readership
Computer Science graduate students and researchers in networking, cloud computing, computer architecture, distributed computing, grid computing, and self-organizing systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 4th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128040942
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128040416
About the Authors
Dan Marinescu Author
Dan C. Marinescu was a Professor of Computer Science at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana from 1984 till 2001 when he joined the Computer Science Department at the University of Central Florida. He has held visiting faculty positions at IBM T. J. Watson Research Center, Yorktown Heights, New York; Institute of Information Sciences, Beijing ; Scalable Systems Division of Intel Corporation; Deutsche Telecom; and INRIA Rocquancourt in France. In 2012 he was a Fulbright Professor at UTFSM (Universidad Tecnica Federico Santa Maria) in Valparaiso, Chile. His research interests cover parallel and distributed systems, cloud computing, scientific computing, and quantum computing and quantum information theory. He has published more than 220 papers in refereed journals and conference proceedings in these areas and authored three books. In 2007 he delivered the Boole Lecture at University College Cork, the school where George Boole taught from 1849 till his death in 1864. Dan Marinescu was the principal investigator of several grants from the National Science Foundation. In 2008 he was awarded a Earnest T.S. Walton fellowship from the Science Foundation of Ireland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Computer Science, University of Central Florida