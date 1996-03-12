Complex Numbers Made Simple
CONTENTS include: The quadratic formula leading to the definition of a complex number; The algebra of complex numbers; The Argand diagram; The modulus, argument form for a complex number; Products and quotients; The four operations represented on the Argand diagram; Useful facts; Sample questions; De Moivre's Theorem; The cube roots of unity; The nth roots of any complex number; Locus questions
Complex Numbers lie at the heart of most technical and scientific subjects. This book can be used to teach complex numbers as a course text,a revision or remedial guide, or as a self-teaching work. The author has designed the book to be a flexible learning tool, suitable for A-Level students as well as other students in higher and further education whose courses include a substantial maths component (e.g. BTEC or GNVQ science and engineering courses). Verity Carr has accumulated nearly thirty years of experience teaching mathematics at all levels and has a rare gift for making mathematics simple and enjoyable. At Brooklands College, she has taken a leading role in the development of a highly successful Mathematics Workshop. This series of Made Simple Maths books widens her audience but continues to provide the kind of straightforward and logical approach she has developed over her years of teaching.
A-level maths and physics students; GNVQ, HNC and BTEC engineering students; HE students in scientific and technical subjects and on foundation courses
- 128
- English
- © Made Simple 1996
- 12th March 1996
- Made Simple
- 9780080938448
- 9780750625593
Brooklands College, Weybridge, Surrey