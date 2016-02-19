Complex Movement Behaviour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444703897, 9780080867045

Complex Movement Behaviour, Volume 50

1st Edition

'The' Motor-Action Controversy

Editors: O.G. Meijer K. Roth
eBook ISBN: 9780080867045
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444703897
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st March 1988
Page Count: 604
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Setting the Stage: `The' Motor-Action Controversy. (Contributors: R.A. Schmidt; E.S. Reed; P.C.W. van Wieringen; P.J. Beek, O.G. Meijer).

Complex Movement Behaviour: Empirical Studies. (Contributors: R.J. Bootsma, P.C.W. van Wieringen; T.D. Lee; K.-H. Leist; R.A. Magill; T. Mulder, W. Hulstijn; K. Roth; J.B. Shea, S.T. Zimny; S. Swinnen; W.H. Warren, Jr.; H.T.A. Whiting). Motor and Action Approaches: Theoretical Considerations. (Contributors: H. Heuer; D.S. Young; J.W.I. Tamboer; L. Pickenhain; O.G. Meijer, R.C. Wagenaar, F.C.M. Blankendaal).

Description

The major focus of this book is on the differences between ecological approaches to action (action theories'), and theories on motor control and learning couched in terms of information processing (motor theories').

Proponents of both approaches express their views in Part 1 and the differences between the approaches are further analysed. Part 2 presents empirical studies, while in Part 3, methodological, philosophical and scientific implications are discussed and the possibility of a solution is considered.

Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1988
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867045
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444703897

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

O.G. Meijer Editor

K. Roth Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.