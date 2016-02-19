Complex Cobordism and Stable Homotopy Groups of Spheres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125834308, 9780080874401

Complex Cobordism and Stable Homotopy Groups of Spheres, Volume 121

1st Edition

Series Editors: Douglas Ravenel
eBook ISBN: 9780080874401
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th May 1986
Page Count: 412
No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080874401

About the Series Editors

Douglas Ravenel Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of Washington

