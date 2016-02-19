Complex Analysis in Banach Spaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444878861, 9780080872315

Complex Analysis in Banach Spaces, Volume 120

1st Edition

Holomorphic Functions and Domains of Holomorphy in Finite and Infinite Dimensions

Authors: J. Mujica
eBook ISBN: 9780080872315
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st November 1985
Page Count: 433
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapters: I. Polynomials. II. Holomorphic Mappings. III. Domains of Holomorphy. IV. Differentiable Mappings. V. Differential Forms. VI. Polynomially Convex Domains. VII. Commutative Banach Algebras. VIII. Plurisubharmonic Functions. IX. The &dgr; Equation in Pseudoconvex Domains. X. The Levi Problem. XI. Riemann Domains. XII. The Levi Problem in Riemann Domains. XIII. Envelopes of Holomorphy. Bibliography. Index.

Description

Problems arising from the study of holomorphic continuation and holomorphic approximation have been central in the development of complex analysis in finitely many variables, and constitute one of the most promising lines of research in infinite dimensional complex analysis. This book presents a unified view of these topics in both finite and infinite dimensions.

Details

No. of pages:
433
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872315

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

J. Mujica Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.