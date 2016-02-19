Complex Analysis, Functional Analysis and Approximation Theory, Volume 125

Local Analytic Geometry in Banach Spaces (V. Aurich). Reproducing Kernels and Interpolation of Holomorphic Functions (F. Beatrous and J. Burbea). Metric Projections of C onto Closed Vector Sublattices (J. Blatter). A New Theory of Generalized Functions (J.F. Colombeau). The Second Dual of a JB* Triple System (S. Dineen). Holomorphic Approximation in the Theory of Cauchy-Riemann Functions (R. Dwilewicz). Approximation With Subspaces of Finite Codimension (C. Franchetti). Microhyperbolic Analytic Functions (H.G. Garnir). On a Topological Method for the Analysis of the Asymptotic Behavior of Dynamical Systems and Processes (A.F. Ize). On Convolution Operators in Spaces of Entire Functions of a Given Type and Order (M.C. Matos). Normal Solvability in Duals of LF-Spaces (R. Mennicken and M. Möller). A Hahn-Banach Extension Theorem for Some Holomorphic Functions (L.A. Moraes). A Glance at Holomorphic Factorization and Uniform Holomorphy (L. Nachbin). Classification of (LF)-Spaces by Some Baire-Like Covering Properties (P.P. Narayanaswami). Nonarchimedean gDF-Spaces and Continuous Functions (S. Navarro and J. Seguel). Pseudo-Convexity, U-Convexity and Domains of U-Holomorphy (O.W. Paques and M.C. Zaine). The Proof of the Inversion Mapping Theorem in a Banach Scale (D. Pisanelli). On Certain Metrizable Locally Convex Spaces (M. Valdivia).