Complex Analysis, Functional Analysis and Approximation Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444879974, 9780080872360

Complex Analysis, Functional Analysis and Approximation Theory, Volume 125

1st Edition

Editors: J. Mujica
eBook ISBN: 9780080872360
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st May 1986
Page Count: 296
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Local Analytic Geometry in Banach Spaces (V. Aurich). Reproducing Kernels and Interpolation of Holomorphic Functions (F. Beatrous and J. Burbea). Metric Projections of C onto Closed Vector Sublattices (J. Blatter). A New Theory of Generalized Functions (J.F. Colombeau). The Second Dual of a JB* Triple System (S. Dineen). Holomorphic Approximation in the Theory of Cauchy-Riemann Functions (R. Dwilewicz). Approximation With Subspaces of Finite Codimension (C. Franchetti). Microhyperbolic Analytic Functions (H.G. Garnir). On a Topological Method for the Analysis of the Asymptotic Behavior of Dynamical Systems and Processes (A.F. Ize). On Convolution Operators in Spaces of Entire Functions of a Given Type and Order (M.C. Matos). Normal Solvability in Duals of LF-Spaces (R. Mennicken and M. Möller). A Hahn-Banach Extension Theorem for Some Holomorphic Functions (L.A. Moraes). A Glance at Holomorphic Factorization and Uniform Holomorphy (L. Nachbin). Classification of (LF)-Spaces by Some Baire-Like Covering Properties (P.P. Narayanaswami). Nonarchimedean gDF-Spaces and Continuous Functions (S. Navarro and J. Seguel). Pseudo-Convexity, U-Convexity and Domains of U-Holomorphy (O.W. Paques and M.C. Zaine). The Proof of the Inversion Mapping Theorem in a Banach Scale (D. Pisanelli). On Certain Metrizable Locally Convex Spaces (M. Valdivia).

Description

This proceedings volume contains papers of research of expository nature, and is addressed to research workers and advanced graduate students in mathematics. Some of the papers are the written and expanded texts of lectures delivered at the conference, whereas others have been included by invitation.

Details

No. of pages:
296
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1986
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872360

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J. Mujica Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.