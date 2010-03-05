Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416053316, 9780323101509

Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review

1st Edition

Authors: Pamela Primrose
eBook ISBN: 9780323101509
eBook ISBN: 9781455701575
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 5th March 2010
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review contains1,000 questions and a wealth of content review to prepare you for the phlebotomy certification exams; a mock certification exam at the end of the book tests your knowledge of necessary information, while an Evolve website offers even more opportunity for practice. The text and Evolve site combine to provide the most comprehensive review available to succeed on the certification exams.

Key Features

  • Practice questions with rationales explain the correct answer and break the subject matter into manageable areas

  • Mock certification exam gives you a chance to see how well you know the material

  • Companion Evolve website provides 150 additional practice questions and allows you to create exams based on your area of weakness with all questions from the book available

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Phlebotomy

2. Health Care Structure

3. Safety

4. Infection Control

5. Medical Terminology

6. Human Anatomy and Physiology

7. Circulatory, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems

8. Venipuncture Equipment

9. Routine Venipuncture

10. Dermal Puncture

11. Venipuncture Complications

12. Blood Collection in Special Populations

13. Arterial Blood Collection

14. Special Collections and Procedures

15. Special Nonblood Collection Procedures

16. Transport, Handling, and Processing

17. Quality Phlebotomy

18. Legal Issues in Phlebotomy

19. Point-of-Care Testing

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323101509
eBook ISBN:
9781455701575

About the Author

Pamela Primrose

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.