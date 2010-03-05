Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review
1st Edition
Description
Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review contains1,000 questions and a wealth of content review to prepare you for the phlebotomy certification exams; a mock certification exam at the end of the book tests your knowledge of necessary information, while an Evolve website offers even more opportunity for practice. The text and Evolve site combine to provide the most comprehensive review available to succeed on the certification exams.
Key Features
- Practice questions with rationales explain the correct answer and break the subject matter into manageable areas
- Mock certification exam gives you a chance to see how well you know the material
- Companion Evolve website provides 150 additional practice questions and allows you to create exams based on your area of weakness with all questions from the book available
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Phlebotomy
2. Health Care Structure
3. Safety
4. Infection Control
5. Medical Terminology
6. Human Anatomy and Physiology
7. Circulatory, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
8. Venipuncture Equipment
9. Routine Venipuncture
10. Dermal Puncture
11. Venipuncture Complications
12. Blood Collection in Special Populations
13. Arterial Blood Collection
14. Special Collections and Procedures
15. Special Nonblood Collection Procedures
16. Transport, Handling, and Processing
17. Quality Phlebotomy
18. Legal Issues in Phlebotomy
19. Point-of-Care Testing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 5th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323101509
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455701575