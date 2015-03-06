Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review
2nd Edition
Description
Prepare for phlebotomy certification and licensure exam success with Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review, 2nd Edition. This comprehensive review book has 1,500 questions. A new pretest provides an assessment of strengths and weaknesses, and a mock certification exam at the end of the book tests your knowledge of necessary information. Organized into chapters that correlate with the trusted textbook by Warekois and Robinson, each chapter includes a content review followed by multiple-choice questions, each with an answer, a rationale, and a page-number reference to information in the companion textbook. An Evolve website offers even more opportunity to practice ,with all the questions in the book plus 500 extra and the ability to sort by category or test in study or exam modes.
Key Features
-
100-question mock certification exam at the end of the book allows you to test your comprehension of the material and identify areas of strength and weakness to target study.
- Answers, rationales, and page-number references to the trusted companion test by Warekois and Robinson help you understand why your selected answer was right or wrong and strengthen your knowledge of key exam content areas.
- The Evolve site provides you with myriad opportunities for practice. With all the text questions plus an additional 500, you can take tests in exam or study mode and sort questions by category or chapter to tailor practice to your individual needs.
- Organized by chapters, each begins with a content review to break the subject of phlebotomy into manageable areas.
- Multiple-choice questions with answers and rationales in each chapter test your comprehension of the material.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Phlebotomy
2. Health Care Structure
3. Safety
4. Infection Control
5. Medical Terminology
6. Human Anatomy and Physiology
7. Circulatory, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
8. Venipuncture Equipment
9. Routine Venipuncture
10. Dermal Puncture
11. Venipuncture Complications
12. Blood Collection in Special Populations
13. Arterial Blood Collection
14. Special Collections and Procedures
15. Special Nonblood Collection Procedures
16. Specimen Transport, Handling, and Processing
17. Point-of-Care Testing
18. Quality Phlebotomy
19. Legal Issues in Phlebotomy
Mock Exam
Mock Exam Answers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 6th March 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239134
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239165
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323239110