Prepare for phlebotomy certification and licensure exam success with Complete Phlebotomy Exam Review, 2nd Edition. This comprehensive review book has 1,500 questions. A new pretest provides an assessment of strengths and weaknesses, and a mock certification exam at the end of the book tests your knowledge of necessary information. Organized into chapters that correlate with the trusted textbook by Warekois and Robinson, each chapter includes a content review followed by multiple-choice questions, each with an answer, a rationale, and a page-number reference to information in the companion textbook. An Evolve website offers even more opportunity to practice ,with all the questions in the book plus 500 extra and the ability to sort by category or test in study or exam modes.