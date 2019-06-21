Complete PCB Design Using OrCAD Capture and PCB Editor
2nd Edition
Description
Complete PCB Design Using OrCAD Capture and PCB Editor, Second Edition, provides practical instruction on how to use the OrCAD design suite to design and manufacture printed circuit boards. Chapters cover how to Design a PCB using OrCAD Capture and OrCAD Layout, adding PSpice simulation capabilities to a design, how to develop custom schematic parts, how to create footprints and PSpice models, and how to perform documentation, simulation and board fabrication from the same schematic design. This book is suitable for both beginners and experienced designers, providing basic principles and the program's full capabilities for optimizing designs.
Key Features
- Presents a fully updated edition on OrCAD Capture, Version 17.2
- Combines the theoretical and practical parts of PCB design
- Includes real-life design examples that show how and why designs work, providing a comprehensive toolset for understanding OrCAD software
- Provides the exact order in which a circuit and PCB are designed
- Introduces the IPC, JEDEC and IEEE standards relating to PCB design
Readership
Electrical and electronic engineers in industry, researchers and students using the Cadence/OrCAD software to design and analyze electronic circuits
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to printed circuit board design and computer-aided design
2. Introduction to the printed circuit board design flow by example
3. Project structures and the PCB Editor tool set
4. Introduction to industry standards
5. Introduction to design for manufacturing
6. PCB design for signal integrity
7. Making and editing Capture parts
8. Making and editing footprints
9. Printed circuit board design examples
10. Artwork development and board fabrication
11. Component information system
12. Signal integrity simulation with OrCAD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128176856
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176849
About the Author
Kraig Mitzner
Kraig Mitzner is a consultant in Silverdale, WA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Silverdale, WA, USA
Bob Doe
Bob Doe joined OrCAD UK in April 1999 and moved to Cadence in January 2000 after Cadence acquired OrCAD. When Cadence appointed a UK Channel Partner in 2002, Bob moved to Parallel Systems Ltd. in September 2002 and has worked there since looking after post sales technical support and training courses. Parallel Systems provides front line support, sales and training for the OrCAD and Allegro Products. www.orcad.co.uk Parallel Systems has produced over 400 free tutorial videos for the Cadence software.
Affiliations and Expertise
Parallel Systems Ltd., Bracknell, UK
Alexander Akulin
Alexander Akulin gained his engineering education in Moscow Aviation University in 1990. He worked for 9 years as an electronics engineer in a Nuclear Physics Institute of Moscow State University. In 1999 he has founded the EMS company in Moscow called PCB Technology, which became a big holding providing PCB design, manufacturing, and assembly services in Russia. Alexander as co-owner and CTO of this company participated in creation of the technical department of PCB supply chain, PCB design center and the assembly factory “from scratch”. In 2012 he founded, together with several partners, PCB SOFT which provided system integration and eCAD sales services. In 2015 PCB SOFT Ltd became Channel Partner of Cadence Design Systems, and started selling OrCAD, Allegro and Sigrity tools in Russia including providing support, education and workshop services.
Affiliations and Expertise
PCB SOFT Ltd, Russia
Anton Suponin
Anton Suponin graduated in 2005 from Moscow State Technical University. He has considerable experience working at electronics manufacturing facilities, PCB manufacturing and PCB layout and simulation companies. He has accomplished a number of layouts of complex PCB designs with high-speed SERDES links, DDR memory, HDI stackups. While working in PCB design office, he learned Cadence Sigrity software and used it to simulate SI/PI in his PCB projects. Now he is a Cadence certified instructor on Allegro PCB Editor and Sigrity simulation tools
Affiliations and Expertise
Cadence Certified instructor on Allegro PCB Editor and Sigrity
Dirk Müller
Dirk Müller has an electrical engineering degree from the University of Emden where he completed a thesis on computer architecture and data transmission for high-speed computers based on INMOS transputers. He has worked in customer support and custom adaptation of embedded computers to control industrial laser printers. He founded FlowCAD in 2003, a company selling and supporting PCB Design Software for customers in central Europe. Today he leads the development department and Design Services Group at FlowCAD
Affiliations and Expertise
FlowCAD, Germany