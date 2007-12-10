With all the most relevant therapies you need to know discussed in detail, Complementary Therapies for Physical Therapy: A Clinical Decision-Making Approach includes the information you need to incorporate evidence-based complementary therapies into your PT practice. Organized and based on the National Center for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine’s classification system, this book begins with a basic overview of CAM therapies and progresses to clinical decision-making and integration of CAM therapies into physical therapy. Helpful boxes and tables throughout the book summarize literature searches, examination findings, and goals for treatment. Plus, case scenarios written by expert CAM practitioners help illustrate the practical uses of alternative therapies within the physical therapy setting to help you incorporate CAM therapies into your everyday practice.