Complementary Therapies for Physical Therapy
1st Edition
A Clinical Decision-Making Approach
Description
With all the most relevant therapies you need to know discussed in detail, Complementary Therapies for Physical Therapy: A Clinical Decision-Making Approach includes the information you need to incorporate evidence-based complementary therapies into your PT practice. Organized and based on the National Center for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine’s classification system, this book begins with a basic overview of CAM therapies and progresses to clinical decision-making and integration of CAM therapies into physical therapy. Helpful boxes and tables throughout the book summarize literature searches, examination findings, and goals for treatment. Plus, case scenarios written by expert CAM practitioners help illustrate the practical uses of alternative therapies within the physical therapy setting to help you incorporate CAM therapies into your everyday practice.
Key Features
- PICO (Population, Intervention, Comparison, Outcome) boxes summarize key information and save you time by providing a method for performing quick and accurate literature searches.
- Realistic case scenarios show you how various CAM modalities can be incorporated into treatment for therapeutic benefit.
- The use of the clinical decision-making model prepares you to implement critical-thinking skills across other CAM treatments.
- Well-referenced content with a focus on literature ensures that content is up-to-date and evidence-based to provide you with the tools you need to search additional areas and keep current with new literature in this constantly changing field.
- An emphasis on therapies most relevant to rehabilitation ensures you get the information you need to incorporate CAM into your practice.
Table of Contents
- Definitions, Categorization, and Historical Review
2. Conceptual Framework for Clinical Decision-Making in Complementary and Alternative Medicine
3. Modifiers of Clinical Decision-Making Related to CAM
4. Alternative Medical Systems
5. Acupuncture
6. Arnica
7. Mind-Body Interventions
8. Therapeutic Aspects of Yoga
9. Tai Chi
10. Biologically-Based Therapies
11. Ginkgo Biloba
12. Glucosamine Chondroitin
13. Energy Therapy Overview
14. Therapeutic Touch
15. Qi Gong
16. Magnets
17. Reiki
18. Manual Body-Based Therapies
19. Rolfing
20. Feldenkrais
21. Alexander
22. Craniosacral Therapy
23. Pilates
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 10th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757046
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416065432
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721601113
About the Author
Judith Deutsch
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Rivers Lab, Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences, Doctoral Programs in Physical Therapy, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ
Ellen Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences, Doctoral Programs in Physical Therapy, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ