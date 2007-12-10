Complementary Therapies for Physical Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780721601113, 9781455757046

Complementary Therapies for Physical Therapy

1st Edition

A Clinical Decision-Making Approach

Authors: Judith Deutsch Ellen Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9781455757046
eBook ISBN: 9781416065432
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721601113
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2007
Page Count: 352
Description

With all the most relevant therapies you need to know discussed in detail, Complementary Therapies for Physical Therapy: A Clinical Decision-Making Approach includes the information you need to incorporate evidence-based complementary therapies into your PT practice. Organized and based on the National Center for Complimentary and Alternative Medicine’s classification system, this book begins with a basic overview of CAM therapies and progresses to clinical decision-making and integration of CAM therapies into physical therapy. Helpful boxes and tables throughout the book summarize literature searches, examination findings, and goals for treatment. Plus, case scenarios written by expert CAM practitioners help illustrate the practical uses of alternative therapies within the physical therapy setting to help you incorporate CAM therapies into your everyday practice.

Key Features

  • PICO (Population, Intervention, Comparison, Outcome) boxes summarize key information and save you time by providing a method for performing quick and accurate literature searches.
  • Realistic case scenarios show you how various CAM modalities can be incorporated into treatment for therapeutic benefit.
  • The use of the clinical decision-making model prepares you to implement critical-thinking skills across other CAM treatments.
  • Well-referenced content with a focus on literature ensures that content is up-to-date and evidence-based to provide you with the tools you need to search additional areas and keep current with new literature in this constantly changing field.
  • An emphasis on therapies most relevant to rehabilitation ensures you get the information you need to incorporate CAM into your practice.

Table of Contents

  1. Definitions, Categorization, and Historical Review
    2. Conceptual Framework for Clinical Decision-Making in Complementary and Alternative Medicine
    3. Modifiers of Clinical Decision-Making Related to CAM
    4. Alternative Medical Systems
    5. Acupuncture
    6. Arnica
    7. Mind-Body Interventions
    8. Therapeutic Aspects of Yoga
    9. Tai Chi
    10. Biologically-Based Therapies
    11. Ginkgo Biloba
    12. Glucosamine Chondroitin
    13. Energy Therapy Overview
    14. Therapeutic Touch
    15. Qi Gong
    16. Magnets
    17. Reiki
    18. Manual Body-Based Therapies
    19. Rolfing
    20. Feldenkrais
    21. Alexander
    22. Craniosacral Therapy
    23. Pilates

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Judith Deutsch

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Rivers Lab, Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences, Doctoral Programs in Physical Therapy, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ

Ellen Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Rehabilitation and Movement Sciences, Doctoral Programs in Physical Therapy, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, Newark, NJ

