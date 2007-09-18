Complementary Therapies for Pain Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723434009, 9780723437499

Complementary Therapies for Pain Management

1st Edition

An Evidence-Based Approach

Authors: Edzard Ernst
eBook ISBN: 9780723437499
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 18th September 2007
Page Count: 372
Description

Pain is the single most common reason for patients to consult a CAM practitioner. This essential new book provides concise evidence-based information on complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in relation to pain. Each section has a clear and accessible design to enable quick decision-making, and includes an analysis of the most up-to-date research available.

Key Features

  • Provides a single authoritative reference source on CAM for pain for healthcare professionals
  • Takes a systematic and evidence-based approach
  • Offers concise information on CAM diagnostic methods and treatments for pain
  • Summarises clinical trial data on the effectiveness of CAM for specific areas of pain
  • Alerts readers to areas where CAM may present risks
  • Weighs the benefits and risks of each CAM treatment in relation to pain
  • Includes CD-ROM for easy searching of the text

Table of Contents

Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Acknowledgments
Glossary and abbreviations
Patients’ language of pain

Section 1 Using the book

• The book at a glance
• Methods
• How to use this book
• Bibliography of main reference sources

Section 2 General topics

• Complementary and alternative medicine – an overview
• Epidemiology of pain
• Pain measurement
• Current medical concepts of pain
• Psychological concepts of pain
• Alternative concepts of pain
• Anthroposophical concepts of pain
• Ayurvedic concepts of pain
• Concepts of pain in healing
• Homeopathic concepts of pain
• Naturopathic concepts of pain
• Osteopathic concepts of pain
• Concepts of pain in traditional Chinese medicine

Section 3 Therapies

• Acupuncture
• Alexander technique
• Aromatherapy
• Autogenic training
• Ayurveda
• Biofeedback
• Chiropractic
• Craniosacral therapy
• Feldenkrais
• Herbalism
• Homeopathy
• Hydro-/ Balneotherapy
• Hypnotherapy
• Imagery
• Kinesiology
• Massage
• Meditation
• Music therapy
• Naturopathy
• Neural therapy
• Osteopathy
• Qigong
• Reflexology
• Relaxation therapy
• Shiatsu
• Spiritual healing
• Static magnets
• Tai chi
• Yoga
• Table 3.3 Other complementary therapies which have been tested for effectiveness or are used frequently

Section 4 Medicines

• Arnica (Arnica montana)
• Avocado soybean unsaponifiable
• Cannabis (Cannabis sativa)
• Cat’s claw (Uncaria tomentosa)
• Chilli (Capsicum spp)
• Chondroitin
• Comfrey (Symphytum officinale)
• Devil’s claw (Harpagophytum procumbens)
• Evening primrose (Oenothera biennis)
• Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium)
• Ginger (Zingiber officinale)
• Glucosamine
• Green lipped mussel
• Horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum)
• Indian frankincense (Boswellia serrata)
• Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)
• Leeches
• Nettle (Urtica dioica)
• Peppermint (Mentha x piperita)
• Red clover (Trifolium pratense)
• SAMe
• Shark cartilage
• Willow (Salix spp)
• Table 4.1 Other complementary medicines which have been tested for effectiveness or are used frequently

Section 5 Pain syndromes

• Abdominal pain
• Angina pectoris
• Back pain
• Burn pain
• Cancer pain
• Carpal tunnel syndrome
• Complex regional pain syndrome
• Dental pain
• Depression
• Dysmenorrhoea
• Fibromyalgia
• Headache
• Labour pain
• Mastalgia
• Migraine
• Minor trauma
• Myofascial pain
• Neck pain
• Neuropathic/neuralgic pain
• Osteoarthritis
• Otitis media
• Perioperative pain
• Peripheral arterial occlusive disease
• Procedural pain
• Raynaud’s disease
• Rheumatoid arthritis
• Shoulder pain
• Tennis elbow
• Table 5.33 Examples of other occasionally used treatments for specific conditions lacking sound evidence of effectiveness

Section 6 Useful resources for pain management

Postscript

Details

About the Author

Edzard Ernst

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Complementary Medicine, Peninsula Medical School, Universities of Exeter and Plymouth, Exeter, UK

