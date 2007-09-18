Complementary Therapies for Pain Management
1st Edition
An Evidence-Based Approach
Description
Pain is the single most common reason for patients to consult a CAM practitioner. This essential new book provides concise evidence-based information on complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in relation to pain. Each section has a clear and accessible design to enable quick decision-making, and includes an analysis of the most up-to-date research available.
Key Features
- Provides a single authoritative reference source on CAM for pain for healthcare professionals
- Takes a systematic and evidence-based approach
- Offers concise information on CAM diagnostic methods and treatments for pain
- Summarises clinical trial data on the effectiveness of CAM for specific areas of pain
- Alerts readers to areas where CAM may present risks
- Weighs the benefits and risks of each CAM treatment in relation to pain
- Includes CD-ROM for easy searching of the text
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Contributors
Acknowledgments
Glossary and abbreviations
Patients’ language of pain
Section 1 Using the book
• The book at a glance
• Methods
• How to use this book
• Bibliography of main reference sources
Section 2 General topics
• Complementary and alternative medicine – an overview
• Epidemiology of pain
• Pain measurement
• Current medical concepts of pain
• Psychological concepts of pain
• Alternative concepts of pain
• Anthroposophical concepts of pain
• Ayurvedic concepts of pain
• Concepts of pain in healing
• Homeopathic concepts of pain
• Naturopathic concepts of pain
• Osteopathic concepts of pain
• Concepts of pain in traditional Chinese medicine
Section 3 Therapies
• Acupuncture
• Alexander technique
• Aromatherapy
• Autogenic training
• Ayurveda
• Biofeedback
• Chiropractic
• Craniosacral therapy
• Feldenkrais
• Herbalism
• Homeopathy
• Hydro-/ Balneotherapy
• Hypnotherapy
• Imagery
• Kinesiology
• Massage
• Meditation
• Music therapy
• Naturopathy
• Neural therapy
• Osteopathy
• Qigong
• Reflexology
• Relaxation therapy
• Shiatsu
• Spiritual healing
• Static magnets
• Tai chi
• Yoga
• Table 3.3 Other complementary therapies which have been tested for effectiveness or are used frequently
Section 4 Medicines
• Arnica (Arnica montana)
• Avocado soybean unsaponifiable
• Cannabis (Cannabis sativa)
• Cat’s claw (Uncaria tomentosa)
• Chilli (Capsicum spp)
• Chondroitin
• Comfrey (Symphytum officinale)
• Devil’s claw (Harpagophytum procumbens)
• Evening primrose (Oenothera biennis)
• Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium)
• Ginger (Zingiber officinale)
• Glucosamine
• Green lipped mussel
• Horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum)
• Indian frankincense (Boswellia serrata)
• Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)
• Leeches
• Nettle (Urtica dioica)
• Peppermint (Mentha x piperita)
• Red clover (Trifolium pratense)
• SAMe
• Shark cartilage
• Willow (Salix spp)
• Table 4.1 Other complementary medicines which have been tested for effectiveness or are used frequently
Section 5 Pain syndromes
• Abdominal pain
• Angina pectoris
• Back pain
• Burn pain
• Cancer pain
• Carpal tunnel syndrome
• Complex regional pain syndrome
• Dental pain
• Depression
• Dysmenorrhoea
• Fibromyalgia
• Headache
• Labour pain
• Mastalgia
• Migraine
• Minor trauma
• Myofascial pain
• Neck pain
• Neuropathic/neuralgic pain
• Osteoarthritis
• Otitis media
• Perioperative pain
• Peripheral arterial occlusive disease
• Procedural pain
• Raynaud’s disease
• Rheumatoid arthritis
• Shoulder pain
• Tennis elbow
• Table 5.33 Examples of other occasionally used treatments for specific conditions lacking sound evidence of effectiveness
Section 6 Useful resources for pain management
Postscript
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2007
- Published:
- 18th September 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723437499
About the Author
Edzard Ernst
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Complementary Medicine, Peninsula Medical School, Universities of Exeter and Plymouth, Exeter, UK