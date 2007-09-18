Complementary Therapies for Pain Management

Foreword

Preface

Contributors

Acknowledgments

Glossary and abbreviations

Patients’ language of pain



Section 1 Using the book



• The book at a glance

• Methods

• How to use this book

• Bibliography of main reference sources



Section 2 General topics



• Complementary and alternative medicine – an overview

• Epidemiology of pain

• Pain measurement

• Current medical concepts of pain

• Psychological concepts of pain

• Alternative concepts of pain

• Anthroposophical concepts of pain

• Ayurvedic concepts of pain

• Concepts of pain in healing

• Homeopathic concepts of pain

• Naturopathic concepts of pain

• Osteopathic concepts of pain

• Concepts of pain in traditional Chinese medicine



Section 3 Therapies



• Acupuncture

• Alexander technique

• Aromatherapy

• Autogenic training

• Ayurveda

• Biofeedback

• Chiropractic

• Craniosacral therapy

• Feldenkrais

• Herbalism

• Homeopathy

• Hydro-/ Balneotherapy

• Hypnotherapy

• Imagery

• Kinesiology

• Massage

• Meditation

• Music therapy

• Naturopathy

• Neural therapy

• Osteopathy

• Qigong

• Reflexology

• Relaxation therapy

• Shiatsu

• Spiritual healing

• Static magnets

• Tai chi

• Yoga

• Table 3.3 Other complementary therapies which have been tested for effectiveness or are used frequently



Section 4 Medicines



• Arnica (Arnica montana)

• Avocado soybean unsaponifiable

• Cannabis (Cannabis sativa)

• Cat’s claw (Uncaria tomentosa)

• Chilli (Capsicum spp)

• Chondroitin

• Comfrey (Symphytum officinale)

• Devil’s claw (Harpagophytum procumbens)

• Evening primrose (Oenothera biennis)

• Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium)

• Ginger (Zingiber officinale)

• Glucosamine

• Green lipped mussel

• Horse chestnut (Aesculus hippocastanum)

• Indian frankincense (Boswellia serrata)

• Lavender (Lavandula angustifolia)

• Leeches

• Nettle (Urtica dioica)

• Peppermint (Mentha x piperita)

• Red clover (Trifolium pratense)

• SAMe

• Shark cartilage

• Willow (Salix spp)

• Table 4.1 Other complementary medicines which have been tested for effectiveness or are used frequently



Section 5 Pain syndromes



• Abdominal pain

• Angina pectoris

• Back pain

• Burn pain

• Cancer pain

• Carpal tunnel syndrome

• Complex regional pain syndrome

• Dental pain

• Depression

• Dysmenorrhoea

• Fibromyalgia

• Headache

• Labour pain

• Mastalgia

• Migraine

• Minor trauma

• Myofascial pain

• Neck pain

• Neuropathic/neuralgic pain

• Osteoarthritis

• Otitis media

• Perioperative pain

• Peripheral arterial occlusive disease

• Procedural pain

• Raynaud’s disease

• Rheumatoid arthritis

• Shoulder pain

• Tennis elbow

• Table 5.33 Examples of other occasionally used treatments for specific conditions lacking sound evidence of effectiveness



Section 6 Useful resources for pain management



Postscript