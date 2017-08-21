Complementary and Integrative Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-5
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Medical Clinics of North America
Complementary and Integrative Medicine
Foreword: Enhancing the Doctor-Patient Relationship
Preface: Integrative Medicine and Health
Complementary Therapies for Mental Health Disorders
Integrative Medicine for Insomnia
Complementary and Integrative Medicine for Neurologic Conditions
Integrative Medicine for Cardiovascular Disease and Prevention
Integrative Medicine for Respiratory Conditions: Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Complementary and Integrative Gastroenterology
Integrative Women’s Health
Integrative Oncology
Integrative Pain Management
Integrative Medicine for Geriatric and Palliative Care
In Pursuit of the Fourth Aim in Health Care: The Joy of Practice
Description
This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Robert Saper, is devoted to Complementary and Integrative Medicine. Articles in this outstanding issue address integrative medicine in the areas of mental health disorders; sleep disorders; neurological conditions; cardiovascular disease; respiratory disorders; gastrointestinal disorders; gynecological conditions; oncology; rheumatologic conditions; pain management; geriatric and palliative care; and physician health and wellbeing.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 21st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323545594
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323545587
About the Authors
Robert Saper Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center