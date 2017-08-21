Complementary and Integrative Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-5

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Robert Saper, is devoted to Complementary and Integrative Medicine. Articles in this outstanding issue address integrative medicine in the areas of mental health disorders; sleep disorders; neurological conditions; cardiovascular disease; respiratory disorders; gastrointestinal disorders; gynecological conditions; oncology; rheumatologic conditions; pain management; geriatric and palliative care; and physician health and wellbeing.