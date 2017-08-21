Complementary and Integrative Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323545587, 9780323545594

Complementary and Integrative Medicine, An Issue of Medical Clinics of North America, Volume 101-5

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Saper
eBook ISBN: 9780323545594
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323545587
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st August 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Medical Clinics of North America

Complementary and Integrative Medicine

Foreword: Enhancing the Doctor-Patient Relationship

Preface: Integrative Medicine and Health

Complementary Therapies for Mental Health Disorders

Integrative Medicine for Insomnia

Complementary and Integrative Medicine for Neurologic Conditions

Integrative Medicine for Cardiovascular Disease and Prevention

Integrative Medicine for Respiratory Conditions: Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Complementary and Integrative Gastroenterology

Integrative Women’s Health

Integrative Oncology

Integrative Pain Management

Integrative Medicine for Geriatric and Palliative Care

In Pursuit of the Fourth Aim in Health Care: The Joy of Practice

Description

This issue of Medical Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Robert Saper, is devoted to Complementary and Integrative Medicine. Articles in this outstanding issue address integrative medicine in the areas of mental health disorders; sleep disorders; neurological conditions; cardiovascular disease; respiratory disorders; gastrointestinal disorders; gynecological conditions; oncology; rheumatologic conditions; pain management; geriatric and palliative care; and physician health and wellbeing.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323545594
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323545587

About the Authors

Robert Saper Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston University School of Medicine and Boston Medical Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.