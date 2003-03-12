Complementary and Alternative Medicine
2nd Edition
An Evidence-Based Approach
Description
This popular, evidence-based overview of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) emphasizes clinical research, analyzes the effectiveness of each therapy, and presents practical information on how these therapies can be used to treat health conditions and diseases. It not only acquaints the reader with information about CAM, but provides evidence for the effectiveness of various therapies used to treat medical conditions ranging from allergies to psychiatric conditions - in all populations relevant to CAM including children, women and the elderly. Summary tables embedded throughout highlight clinical data, statistics, and major research findings. More thorough documentation in this edition is achieved through new tables and added commentary on the quality of studies, making research findings more relevant and useful.
Key Features
- Chapters are grouped according to condition and special populations rather than treatment, so readers can easily compare all possible treatments for a specific condition.
- Up-to-date tables allow the reader to see what studies have been done for a certain condition, and what the findings are.
- Extensive references and suggested reading lists refer the reader to the most up-to-date or historically relevant sources.
- An emphasis on research and clinical studies gives the book a comprehensive focus on CAM treatments and results.
- The evidenced-based approach clearly details which therapies are most effective and safe.
- Up-to-date tables focusing on critical needs related to demographics, safety, and areas of clinical pain allow summary information to be quickly referenced.
- Comprehensive, reliable content presents an unbiased account of CAM that allows the reader to follow the data without excessive commentary from the authors.
- A focus on major medical conditions for which there is the most detailed and up-to-date information available allows the reader to learn about the major critical issues of CAM.
- The ways in which research methodology can be used to practice evidence-based medicine is reviewed in several chapters.
- A focus on special populations, including women, children, and the elderly, presents important CAM considerations for these groups.
Table of Contents
- Essential Issues in Complementary and Alternative Medicine
2. Pre-Clinical Research as a Bridge to Clinical Research Outcomes in Complementary and Alternative Medicine
3. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment of Asthma and Allergies
4. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment of Cancer
5. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment and Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease
6. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment of Diabetes
7. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment of Neurologic Diseases
8. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment of Psychiatric Disorders
9. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment of Alcohol and Chemical Dependency
10. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in the Treatment of Pain
11. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in Select Populations: Children
12. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in Select Populations: Women
13. Complementary/Alternative Therapies Used in Select Populations: Elderly
14. Legal and Ethical Issues in Complementary/Alternative Medicine
15. Integration of Clinical Practice and Medical Training with Complementary and Alternative and Evidence-Based Medicine
16. Future Trends and Important Focuses for CAM in the 21st Century
17. Final Summary
Appendix A: Definitions of Complementary/Alternative Therapies Described in the Text
Appendix B: Selected Resources for Complementary/Alternative Medicine
Appendix C: Research Databases
Appendix D: Informed Consent Process Checklist for Physicians Integrating Complementary and Alternative Medicine
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 648
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2003
- Published:
- 12th March 2003
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323020282
About the Author
John Spencer
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Maryland University College, School of Undergraduate Studies, Adelphi, MD
Joseph Jacobs
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Office of Vermont Health Access, Waterbury, VT