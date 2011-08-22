Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Urology, An Issue of Urologic Clinics, Volume 38-3
1st Edition
Authors: Mark Moyad
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455711611
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd August 2011
Page Count: 144
Description
This issue of the Urologic Clinics focuses on Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Urology. Topics covered include chronic pelvic pain, male and female sexual dysfunction, kidney stones, and prostate cancer, as well as the use of dietary supplements to assist in the treatment of these conditions.
About the Authors
Mark Moyad Author
