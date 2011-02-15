Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455705023

Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Authors: Sharon Kolasinski
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455705023
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th February 2011
Page Count: 152
Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics brings the rheumatologist up to date on the latest complimentary and alternative treatments for their patients. Therapies such as tai chi, yoga, mindfulness meditation, fish oil, herbal medicine, and glucosamine are covered. Numerous clinical conditions are addressed, notably fibromyalgia and lupus. The scope of use of alternative treatments is explored, and both adult and pediatric patients are covered.

 

About the Authors

Sharon Kolasinski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine

