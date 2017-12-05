Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552783, 9780323552790

Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 46-4

1st Edition

Authors: Ali Keshavarzian Ece Mutlu
eBook ISBN: 9780323552790
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552783
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2017
Table of Contents

Gastroenterology Clinics

Crohn’s Disease

Preface: Crohn’s Disease: Etiology, Complications, Assessment, Therapy, and Management

Crohn’s Disease: Genetics Update

Epidemiology, Natural History, and Risk Stratification of Crohn’s Disease

The Microbiome in Crohn’s Disease: Role in Pathogenesis and Role of Microbiome Replacement Therapies

Endoscopic and Radiographic Assessment of Crohn’s Disease

Intestinal and Nonintestinal Cancer Risks for Patients with Crohn’s Disease

Sexuality, Fertility, and Pregnancy in Crohn’s Disease

Interdisciplinary Management of Perianal Crohn’s Disease

Management of Crohn’s Disease After Surgical Resection

Targeting Specific Immunologic Pathways in Crohn’s Disease

Use of Anti–Tumor Necrosis Factors and Anti-Integrins in the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease

Ustekinumab and Anti-Interleukin-23 Agents in Crohn’s Disease

Janus Kinase Antagonists and Other Novel Small Molecules for the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease

Update on Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Crohn’s Disease

The Evolution of Treatment Paradigms in Crohn’s Disease: Beyond Better Drugs

Description

Dr. Keshavarzian and Dr. Mutlu are well published in the area of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in the managmement of IBD are are considered top experts. They have assembled authority authors to present the latest clinical thinking on the use of CAM in IBD. Articles in this issue are devoted to: Use of CAM in IBD Around the World; Microbiota in IBD; Diet in IBD; Probiotics and IBD; Prebiotics and IBD; Fecal Transplant and IBD; Brain/Gut Axis, Stress and IBD; The Psychology of the IBD patient, and the Role of Lifestyle Modification and Hypnosis in Management; Role of Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in IBD; Sleep and Circadian Hygiene and IBD; Herbs and IBD; Massage Acupuncture, Moxibustion and Other Forms of CAM in IBD; Exercise and IBD; Vitamins and Minerals in IBD; Dietary Therapies in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease: An Evolving IBD Paradigm; and Integrating CAM into Clinical practice in IBD: Pros and Cons. Readers should come away with sound clinical information that will aid them in the management of this disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323552790
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323552783

About the Authors

Ali Keshavarzian Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

Ece Mutlu Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL

