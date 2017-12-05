Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 46-4
1st Edition
Gastroenterology Clinics
Crohn’s Disease
Preface: Crohn’s Disease: Etiology, Complications, Assessment, Therapy, and Management
Crohn’s Disease: Genetics Update
Epidemiology, Natural History, and Risk Stratification of Crohn’s Disease
The Microbiome in Crohn’s Disease: Role in Pathogenesis and Role of Microbiome Replacement Therapies
Endoscopic and Radiographic Assessment of Crohn’s Disease
Intestinal and Nonintestinal Cancer Risks for Patients with Crohn’s Disease
Sexuality, Fertility, and Pregnancy in Crohn’s Disease
Interdisciplinary Management of Perianal Crohn’s Disease
Management of Crohn’s Disease After Surgical Resection
Targeting Specific Immunologic Pathways in Crohn’s Disease
Use of Anti–Tumor Necrosis Factors and Anti-Integrins in the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease
Ustekinumab and Anti-Interleukin-23 Agents in Crohn’s Disease
Janus Kinase Antagonists and Other Novel Small Molecules for the Treatment of Crohn’s Disease
Update on Therapeutic Drug Monitoring in Crohn’s Disease
The Evolution of Treatment Paradigms in Crohn’s Disease: Beyond Better Drugs
Dr. Keshavarzian and Dr. Mutlu are well published in the area of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in the managmement of IBD are are considered top experts. They have assembled authority authors to present the latest clinical thinking on the use of CAM in IBD. Articles in this issue are devoted to: Use of CAM in IBD Around the World; Microbiota in IBD; Diet in IBD; Probiotics and IBD; Prebiotics and IBD; Fecal Transplant and IBD; Brain/Gut Axis, Stress and IBD; The Psychology of the IBD patient, and the Role of Lifestyle Modification and Hypnosis in Management; Role of Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in IBD; Sleep and Circadian Hygiene and IBD; Herbs and IBD; Massage Acupuncture, Moxibustion and Other Forms of CAM in IBD; Exercise and IBD; Vitamins and Minerals in IBD; Dietary Therapies in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease: An Evolving IBD Paradigm; and Integrating CAM into Clinical practice in IBD: Pros and Cons. Readers should come away with sound clinical information that will aid them in the management of this disease.
English
- English
© Elsevier 2017
- © Elsevier 2017
5th December 2017
- 5th December 2017
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780323552790
- 9780323552790
9780323552783
- 9780323552783
Ali Keshavarzian Author
Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
Ece Mutlu Author
Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL