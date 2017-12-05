Complementary and Alternative Medicine in Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics of North America, Volume 46-4

Dr. Keshavarzian and Dr. Mutlu are well published in the area of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) in the managmement of IBD are are considered top experts. They have assembled authority authors to present the latest clinical thinking on the use of CAM in IBD. Articles in this issue are devoted to: Use of CAM in IBD Around the World; Microbiota in IBD; Diet in IBD; Probiotics and IBD; Prebiotics and IBD; Fecal Transplant and IBD; Brain/Gut Axis, Stress and IBD; The Psychology of the IBD patient, and the Role of Lifestyle Modification and Hypnosis in Management; Role of Mindfulness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in IBD; Sleep and Circadian Hygiene and IBD; Herbs and IBD; Massage Acupuncture, Moxibustion and Other Forms of CAM in IBD; Exercise and IBD; Vitamins and Minerals in IBD; Dietary Therapies in Pediatric Inflammatory Bowel Disease: An Evolving IBD Paradigm; and Integrating CAM into Clinical practice in IBD: Pros and Cons. Readers should come away with sound clinical information that will aid them in the management of this disease.