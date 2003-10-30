Complementary and Alternative Medicine for Child and Adolescent Care
1st Edition
A Practical Guide for Healthcare Professionals
Description
Ideal for anyone who treats children or young adults, this essential companion and practical guide to complementary therapies addresses not only medical conditions, but also psycho-social developmental problems. Written by an experienced nurse, health visitor, and teacher, this well-referenced, evidence-based resource utilizes a problem-based approach that covers all the conditions most commonly seen in everyday practice.
Key Features
- Provides practical, problem-based information on common conditions
- Offers reliable advice on the use of alternative therapies in an holistic manner — to support not only the patient, but also the family
- Includes evidence-based information that reflects the principles of SCOPE
- Presents expert advice from a qualified nurse/health visitor and complementary therapist
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgements
Section 1: Professional Issues
1. Complementary and Alternative Medicine
2. Clinical Effectiveness, clinical supervision and legal and professional issues
Section 2: 0-11 years
3. Problems related to breathing
4. Problems related to rest and sleep
5. Problems related to pain
6. Problems related to eating and drinking
7. Problems related to elimination
8. Problems related to mobility
9. Problems related to washing and dressing
Section 3: 11-16 years
10. Problems with communication
11. Problems related to sleep
12. Problems relating to expressing sexuality
13. Problems related to washing and dressing
14. Problems with eating and drinking
15. Problems with elimination
16. Problems related to working and playing
Recommended Reading
Appendix 1: CAM Assessment tool
Appendix 2: Useful addresses
Appendix 3: Useful web sites
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2004
- Published:
- 30th October 2003
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702038358
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750651752
About the Author
Fiona Mantle
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Nurse, John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford; Freelance writer and lecturer in Complementary and Alternative Medicine