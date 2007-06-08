Compendium of Zeolite Framework Types
1st Edition
Building Schemes and Type Characteristics
Description
This compendium describes all known zeolite framework types. The first part gives a pictorial description of how the framework can be built using periodic building units (PerBUs). The PerBUs are built from smaller units composed of a limited number of T-atoms (such as Si, Al, P, Ga, B, Be etc.) by applying simple operation(s) to the smaller unit, e.g. translation, rotation. The zeolite framework types are analysed in terms of these component PerBUs. The second part covers the larger cages, cavities and/or channels in the zeolite framework together with the framework type codes (FTCs) in which they appear. In addition, two appendices are included for easy-referencing. Two appendices are added. The first giving a survey of cages as type characteristics with their FTCs. The second summarizing those channels and cavities that appear in more than one framework type. The Compendium of Zeolite Framework Types contains complementary information to the data in the "Atlas of Zeolite Framework Types" (Baerlocher et al (2001) Elsevier, London). The latter contains the topological symmetry, unit cell data and pore dimensions.
Key Features
- How zeolites can be built using simple building units
- Description of the channels and cages in all zeolites known to date
- Survey of those channels and cages that appear in more than one zeolite
Readership
Universities (Catalysis Laboratories) - students and researchers, industrial catalysis laboratories.
Table of Contents
Preface/Introduction
Building Schemes and Type Characteristics (arranged by the framework type code in alphabetic order)
Appendices
- Survey of Cages and framework type codes in which they appear
- Pore descriptors of channels and cavities that appear in more than one framework type
- Channel intersections and cavities that appear in more than one framework type
Details
- No. of pages:
- 418
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2007
- Published:
- 8th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080524610
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444530950
About the Author
Henk van Koningsveld
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Ceramic Membrane Centre "The Pore", Delft University, The Netherlands