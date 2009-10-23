Compendium of Trace Metals and Marine Biota
1st Edition
Vol 1: Plants and Invertebrates Vol 2: Vertebrates
Description
Each book has two main goals
1. Determine baseline concentrations of metals and metalloids in tissues of representative field populations of estuarine coastal, and open ocean organisms (Book 1:algae and macrophytes, protists, sponges, coelenterates, molluscs, crustaceans, insects, chaetognaths, annelids, echinoderms, and tunicates) (Book 2: elasmobranchs, fishes, reptiles, birds, mammals) and their significance to organism health and to the health of their consumers.
2. Synthesize existing information on biological, chemical, and physical factors known to modify uptake, retention, and translocation of each element under field and laboratory conditions. Recognition of the importance of these modifiers and their accompanying interactions is essential to the understanding of metals kinetics in marine systems and to the interpretation of baseline residue data.
Key Features
Summarizes the available world literature on trace metal and metalloid concentrations in tissues of representative field populations
Indicates the significance to organism health and to their consumers
Synthesizes selected information on biological, chemical, and physical factors known to modify uptake, retention, and translocation of each element
Readership
Chemists, toxicologists, marine biologists, ecologists, environmental scientists and graduate students doing research in this area, and those involved in regulatory bodies
Table of Contents
CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Literature Cited
2. ALGAE AND MACROPHYTES
2.1 Aluminum
2.2 Americium
2.3 Antimony
2.4 Arsenic
2.5 Barium
2.6 Beryllium
2.7 Bismuth
2.8 Boron
2.9 Cadmium
2.10 Cerium
2.11 Cesium
2.12 Chromium
2.13 Cobalt
2.14 Copper
2.15 Gallium
2.16 Germanium
2.17 Gold
2.18 Iron
2.19 Lead
2.20 Lithium
2.21 Manganese
2.22. Mercury
2.23 Molybdenum
2.24 Nickel
2.25 Plutonium
2.26 Radium
2.27 Rhenium
2.28 Rubidium
2.29 Ruthenium
2.30 Selenium
2.31 Silicon
2.32 Silver
2.33. Strontium
2.34 Technetium
2.35 Tin
2.36 Titanium
2.37 Tungsten
2.38 Uranium
2.39 Vanadium
2.40 Yttrium
2.41 Zinc
2.42 Zirconium
2.43 Literature Cited
3 PROTISTS
3.1 Aluminum
3.2 Arsenic
3.3 Barium
3.4 Cadmium
3.5 Cesium
3.6 Chromium
3.7 Cobalt
3.8 Copper
3.9 Gallium
3.10 Iron
3.11 Lead
3.12 Manganese
3.13 Mercury
3.14 Nickel
3.15 Silver
3.16 Strontium
3.17 Tin
3.18 Titanium
3.19 Zinc
3.20 Literature Cited
4 SPONGES
4.1 Aluminum
4,2 Antimony
4.3 Arsenic
4.4 Barium
4.5 Cadmium
4.6 Cobalt
4.7 Copper
4.8 Gallium
4.9 Iron
4.10 Lead
4.11 Manganese
4.12 Mercury
4.13 Nickel
4.14 Plutonium
4.15 Ruthenium
4.16 Selenium
4.17 Silver
4.18 Strontium
4.19 Vanadium
4.20 Zinc
4.21 Literature Cited
5 COELENTERATES
5.1 Aluminum
5.2 Antimony
5.3 Arsenic
5.4 Barium
5.5 Bismuth
5.6 Boron
5.7 Cadmium
5.8 Cesium
5.9 Chromium
5.10 Cobalt
5.11 Copper
5.12 Gallium
5.13 Iron
5.14 Lead
5.15. Lithium
5.16 Manganese
5.17 Mercury
5.18 Molybdenum
5.19 Nickel
5.20 Radium
5.21 Rubidium
5.22 Ruthenium
5.23 Scandium
5.24 Silicon
5.25 Silver
5.26 Strontium
5.27 Thorium
5.28 Tin
5.29 Titanium
5.30 Uranium
5.31 Vanadium
5.32 Zinc
5.33 Literature Cited
6 MOLLUSCS
6.1 Aluminum
6.2 Americium
6.3 Antimony
6.4 Arsenic
6.5 Barium
6.6 Bismuth
6.7 Boron
6.8 Cadmium
6.9 Cerium
6.10 Cesium
6.11 Chromium
6.12 Cobalt
6.13 Copper
6.14 Europium
6.15 Gallium
6.16 Gold
6.17 Hafnium
6.18 Iron
6.19 Lanthanum
6.20 Lead
6.21 Lithium
6.22 Manganese
6.23 Mercury
6.24 Molybdenum
6.25 Neptunium
6.26 Nickel
6.27 Niobium
6.28 Plutonium
6.29 Polonium
6.30 Protactinium
6.31 Radium
6.32 Rhenium
6.3. Rubidium
6.34 Ruthenium
6.35 Samarium
6.36 Scandium
6.37 Selenium
6.38 Silicon
6.39 Silver
6.40 Strontium
6.41 Tantalum
6.42 Technetium
6.43 Tellurium
6.44 Terbium
6.45 Thallium
6.46 Thorium
6.47 Tin
6.48 Titanium
6.49 Tungsten
6.50 Uranium
6.51 Vanadium
6.52. Ytterbium
6.53 Zinc
6.54 Zirconium
6.55 Literature Cited
7 CRUSTACEANS
7.1 Aluminum
7.2 Antimony
7.3 Arsenic
7.4 Barium
7.5 Beryllium
7.6 Bismuth
7.7 Boron
7.8 Cadmium
7.9 Cerium
7.10 Cesium
7.11 Chromium
7.12. Cobalt
7.13. Copper
7.14 Dysprosium
7.15 Erbium
7.16 Europium
7.17 Gadolinium
7.18 Gallium
7.19 Germanium
7.20 Gold
7.21 Holmium
7.22 Iron
7.23 Lanthanum
7.24 Lead
7.25 Lithium
7.26 Lutetium
7.27 Manganese
7.28 Mercury
7.29 Molybdenum
7.30 Neodymium
7.31 Neptunium
7.32 Nickel
7.33 Niobium
7.34 Plutonium
7.35 Polonium
7.36 Praseodymium
7.37 Protactinium
7.38 Radium
7.39 Rhenium
7.40 Rubidium
7.41 Ruthenium
7.42 Samarium
7.43 Scandium
7.44 Selenium
7.45 Silicon
7.46 Silver
7.47 Strontium
7.48 Terbium
7.49 Thallium
7.50 Thorium
7.51 Thulium
7.52 Tin
7.53 Titanium
7.54 Tungsten
7.55 Uranium
7.56 Vanadium
7.57 Ytterbium
7.58 Yttrium
7.59 Zinc
7.60 Zirconium
7.61 Literature Cited
8 INSECTA
8.1 Cadmium
8.2 Chromium
8.3 Copper
8.4 Iron
8.5 Lead
8.6 Manganese
8.7 Nickel
8.8 Zinc
8.9 Literature Cited
9 CHAETOGNATHS
9.1 Arsenic
9.2 Barium
9.3 Boron
9.4 Cadmium
9.5 Chromium
9.6 Cobalt
9.7 Copper
9.8 Gallium
9.9 Iron
9.10 Lead
9.11 Lithium
9.12 Molybdenum
9.13 Nickel
9.14 Silver
9.15 Strontium
9.16 Tin
9.17 Titanium
9.18 Vanadium
9.19 Zinc
9.20 Zirconium
9.21 Literature Cited
10 ANNELIDS
10.1 Aluminum
10.2 Americium
10.3 Antimony
10.4 Arsenic
10.5 Barium
10.6 Cadmium
10.7 Cesium
10.8 Chromium
10.9 Cobalt
10.10 Copper
10.11 Iron
10.12. Lead
10.13. Manganese
10.14 Mercury
10.15 Nickel
10.16 Plutonium
10.17 Ruthenium
10.18 Samarium
10.19 Scandium
10.20 Selenium
10.21 Silver
10.22 Strontium
10.23 Tin
10.24 Zinc
10.25 Zirconium
10.26 Literature Cited
11 ECHINODERMS
11.1 Aluminum
11.2 Antimony
11.3 Arsenic
11.4 Barium
11.5 Boron
11.6 Cadmium
11.7 Cerium
11.8 Cesium
11.9 Chromium
11.10 Cobalt
11.11 Copper
11.12 Europium
11.13 Gallium
11.14 Iron
11.15 Lead
11.16 Manganese
11.17 Mercury
11.18 Molybdenum
11.19 Nickel
11.20 Plutonium
11.21 Rubidium
11.22 Scandium
11.23 Selenium
11.24 Silver
11.25 Strontium
11.26 Technetium
11.27 Tin
11.28 Zinc
11.29 Literature Cited
12 TUNICATES
12.1 Antimony
12.2 Arsenic
12.3 Barium
12.4 Boron
12.5 Cadmium
12.6 Cesium
12.7 Chromium
12.8 Cobalt
12.9 Copper
12.10 Iron
12.11 Lead
12.12. Manganese
12.13. Mercury
12.14 Nickel
12.15 Niobium
12.16 Rubidium
12.17 Ruthenium
12.18 Scandium
12.19 Selenium
12.20 Silver
12.21 Strontium
12.22 Tin
12.23 Titanium
12.24 Vanadium
12.25 Zinc
12.26 Literature Cited
13 CONCLUDING REMARKS
13.1 General
13.2 Breadth of Coverage
13.3 Depth of Coverage
13.4 Literature Cited
INDEX
VOLUME 2
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Literature Cited
2 ELASMOBRANCHS
2.1 Americium
2.2 Arsenic
2.3 Cadmium
2.4 Cerium
2.5 Cesium
2.6 Chromium
2.7 Cobalt
2.8 Copper
2.9 Iron
2.10 Lead
2.11 Manganese
2.12 Mercury
2.13 Nickel
2.14 Plutonium
2.15 Ruthenium
2.16 Selenium
2.17 Silver
2.18 Strontium
2.19 Tin
2.20 Zinc
2.21 Literature Cited
3 FISHES
3.1 Aluminum
3.2 Americium
3.3 Antimony
3.4 Arsenic
3.5 Barium
3.6 Beryllium
3.7 Bismuth
3.8 Boron
3.9 Cadmium
3.10 Cerium
3.11 Cesium
3.12 Chromium
3.13 Cobalt
3.14 Copper
3.15 Gallium
3.16 Germanium
3.17 Gold
3.18 Indium
3.19 Iron
3.20 Lead
3.21 Lithium
3.22 Manganese
3.23 Mercury
3.24 Molybdenum
3.25 Neptunium
3.26 Nickel
3.27 Niobium
3.28 Palladium
3.29 Plutonium
3.30 Polonium
3.31 Radium
3.32 Rhenium
3.33 Rubidium
3.34 Ruthenium
3.35 Scandium
3.36 Selenium
3.37 Silver
3.38 Strontium
3.39 Tellurium
3.40 Thallium
3.41 Tin.
3.42 Titanium
3.43 Tungsten
3.44 Uranium
3.45 Vanadium
3.46 Yttrium
3.47 Zinc
3.48 Zirconium
3.49 Literature Cited
4 REPTILES
4.1 Aluminum
4.2 Antimony
4.3 Arsenic
4.4 Barium
4.5 Beryllium
4.6 Cesium
4.7 Cadmium
4.8 Chromium
4.9 Cobalt
4.10 Copper
4.11 Iron
4.12 Lead
4.13 Manganese
4.14 Mercury
4.15 Molybdenum
4.16 Nickel
4.17 Rubidium
4.18 Selenium
4.19 Silver
4.20 Strontium
4.21 Thallium
4.22 Titanium
4.23 Uranium
4.24 Vanadium
4.25 Zinc
4.26 Literature Cited
5 BIRDS
5.1 Aluminum
5.2 Americium
5.3 Antimony
5.4 Arsenic
5.5 Barium
5.6 Beryllium
5.7 Bismuth
5.8 Boron
5.9 Cadmium
5.10 Cesium
5.11 Chromium
5.12 Cobalt
5.13 Copper
5.14 Europium
5.15 Gallium
5.16 Indium
5.17 Iron
5.18 Lanthanum
5.19 Lead
5.20 Lithium
5.21 Manganese
5.22 Mercury
5.23 Molybdenum
5.24 Nickel
5.25 Plutonium
5.26 Rubidium
5.27 Selenium
5.28 Silver
5.29 Strontium
5.30 Technetium
5.31 Thallium
5.32 Thorium
5.33 Tin
`5.34 Tungsten
5.35 Uranium
5.36 Vanadium
5.37 Zinc
5.38 Literature Cited
6 MAMMALS
6.1 Aluminum
6.2 Americium
6.3 Antimony
6.4 Arsenic
6.5 Barium
6.6 Beryllium
6.7 Bismuth
6.8 Boron
6.9 Cadmium
6.10 Cesium
6.11 Chromium
6.12 Cobalt
6.13 Copper
6.14 Gold
6.15 Indium
6.16 Iron
6.17 Lead
6.18 Lithium
6.19 Manganese
6.20 Mercury
6.21 Molybdenum
6.22 Nickel
6.23 Palladium
6.24 Platinum
6.25 Plutonium
6.26 Polonium
6.27 Rubidium
6.28 Selenium
6.29 Silver
6.30 Strontium
6.31 Thallium
6.32 Tin
6.33 Titanium
6.34 Uranium
6.35 Vanadium
6.36 Zinc
6.37 Literature Cited
7 CONCLUDING REMARKS
7.1 General
7.2 Breadth of Coverage
7.3 Depth of Coverage
7.4 Literature Cited
INDEX
