Compendium of Analytical Nomenclature
1st Edition
Definitive Rules 1977
Description
Compendium of Analytical Nomenclature: Definitive Rules 1977 focuses on the recommended nomenclature and symbols to be used in various disciplines of analytical chemistry. The book first offers information on recommendations for the presentation of the results of chemical analysis; recommendations for terminology to be employed with precision balances; and recommendations on nomenclature for contamination phenomena in precipitation from aqueous solution. The text also takes a look at recommended nomenclature for automatic analysis and recommendations for nomenclature of thermal analysis and mass spectrometry, as well as recommended nomenclature for titrimetric analysis. The publication reviews the practical measurements of pH in amphiprotic and mixed solvents. Topics include operational pH scale; selection of a pH unit for amphiprotic solvents; and interpretation of the measured pH. The text also considers the recommendations on nomenclature and presentation of data in gas chromatography and recommendations on nomenclature for chromatography. The book is a valuable source of data for readers wanting to study analytical nomenclature.
Table of Contents
Contents
0. Preamble
0.1 Sources of the Material Incorporated in the Compendium
0.2 General Principles of Nomenclature Standardization
0.3 Physical Quantities: Ways of Naming Physical Quantities
0.4 Scope and Treatment of the Present Compendium
1. Recommendations for the Presentation of the Results of chemical analysis
1.1 Introduction
1.2 General Terms
1.3 Reliability of Results
1.4 Expression of Results
1.5 Symbols
1.6 Methods of Computation
1.7 Appendix
2. Recommendations for Terminology to be Used with Precision Balances
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Terminology
2.3 Glossary of Terms
3. Recommended Nomenclature for Scales of Working in Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Sample Weight Classification
3.3 Constituent Content Classification
4. Recommendations on Nomenclature for Contamination Phenomena in Precipitation from Aqueous Solution
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Definitions
5. Recommended Nomenclature for Automatic Analysis
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Recommended Terminology
6. Recommendations for Nomenclature of Thermal Analysis
6.1 General Recommendations
6.2 Terminology
6.3 Definitions and Conventions
7. Recommendations for Nomenclature of Mass Spectrometry
8. Recommended Nomenclature for Titrimetric Analysis
9. Report on the Standardization of pH and Related Technology
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Symbols
9.3 Operational Definition of pH
9.4 Standards For Measurement of pH
9.5 Ionic Activity Coefficients
9.6 Ph of Standard Solutions
9.7 Approximate Interpretation of pH
9.8 The Abbreviation pH
10. Practical Measurement of pH in Amphiprotic and Mixed Solvents
10.1 Introduction
10.2 The Operational pH Scale
10.3 Interpretation of the Measured pH
10.4 Extension to Other,Solvents
10.5 Selection of a pH Unit For Amphiprotic Solvents
10.6 Operational Ph Scale For Amphiprotic Solvents
10.7 Reference Solutions For Values of Ph Amphiprotic Solvents
10.8 Accuracy of Practical Scales
11. Recommended Symbols for Solution Equilibria
11.1 Introduction
11.2 General Rules
11.3 Complex Formation Equilibria
11.4 Solubility Equilibria
11.5 Liquid-Liquid Distribution Equilibria
12. Recommended Nomenclature for Liquid-Liquid Distribution
13. Recommendations on Nomenclature and Presentation of Data in Gas Chromatography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Name of Technique
13.3 Apparatus
13.4 Reagents
13.5 Chromatographie Records
13.6 Retention Parameters
13.7 Recommendations: Retention Data
13.8 Apparatus Performance
13.9 Discussion
13.10 Table of Terms
14. Recommendations on Nomenclature for Chromatography
14.1 Chromatography
14.2 Principal Methods
14.3 Classification According to Phases Used
14.4 Classification According to Mechanisms
14.5 Classification According to Techniques Used
14.6 Terms For Special Techniques
14.7 Terms Relating to the Method in General
14.8 Terms Relating to the Separation Process and the Apparatus
14.9 Terms Relating to Quantitative Evaluation and the Theory of Chromatography
14.10 Appendix and List of Symbols
15. Recommendations on Ion Exchange Nomenclature
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Definitions
16. Nomenclature, Symbols, Units and Their Usage in Spectrochemical Analysis-I. General Atomic Emission Spectroscopy
16.1 Foreword
16.2 General Recommendations and Practices
16.3 Terms and Symbols For Physical Quantities in General Use
16.4 Terms, Symbols, and Units Related to Radiant Energy
16.5 Terms and Symbols for the Description of Spectrographic Instruments
16.6 Terms and Symbols Related to the Analytical Procedures
16.7 Terms and Symbols Related to Fundamental Processes Occurring in Light Excitation Sources
16.8 Photographic Intensity Measurements (Photographic Photometry)
Appendix:Application of the Concept of Optical Conductance
17. Nomenclature, Symbols, Units and their Usage in Spectrochemical Analysis-II. Data Interpretation
17.1 Introduction
17.2 General Concepts
17.3 Analytical Functions and Curves
17.4 Terms Relating to Small Concentrations
17.5 Glossary of Terms and Symbols Used
18. Nomenclature, Symbols, Units and Their Usage in Spectrochemical Analysis-III. Analytical Flame Spectroscopy and Associated Non-Flame Procedures
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Terms and Symbols For General Quantities and Constants
18.3 Terms, Symbols, and Units for the Description of the Analytical Apparatus
18.4 Terms and Symbols Relating to the Analytical Procedure and the Performance of an Analysis
18.5 Terms, Symbols, and Units Relating to Radiant Energy, and its Interaction with Matter
18.6 Terms, Symbols, and Units Relating to the Gaseous State of Matter
18.7 Index of Terms
19. Classification and Nomenclature of Electroanalytical Techniques
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Techniques in Which Neither the Electrical Double Layer Nor Any Electrode Reaction Need be Considered
19.3 Techniques that Involve Double-Layer Phenomena but in which Any Electrode Reactions Need Not be Considered
19.4 Techniques Involving Electrode Reactions and Employing Constant Excitation Signals
19.5 Techniques Involving Electrode Reactions and Variable Excitation Signals of Large Amplitude
19.6 Techniques Involving Electrode Reactions and Variable Excitation Signals of Small
19.7 Index to Tables 19.2-19.6
20. Recommendations for Sign Conventions and Plotting of Electrochemical Data
21. Recommendations for Nomenclature of Ion-Selective Electrodes
21.1 General Recommendations
21.2 Classification of Ion-Selective Electrodes
21.3 Constants and symbols
Appendix: Recommendations on the Usage of the Terms 'Equivalent' and 'Normal'
Index
